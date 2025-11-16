‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

A fresh political storm has hit the Lalu Prasad Yadav family after Rohini Acharya had ‘disowned’ her family yesterday, announcing her shocking move in a cryptic online post after her party’s devastating loss in Bihar. In her recent tweet, she recounted taking crores and giving her father “dirty” kidney.

She tweeted, “Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in… To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there’s a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted… All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws’ household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves…”

कल मुझे गालियों के साथ बोला गया कि मैं गंदी हूँ और मैंने अपने पिता को अपनी गंदी किडनी लगवा दी , करोड़ों रूपए लिए , टिकट लिया तब लगवाई गंदी किडनी .. सभी बेटी – बहन , जो शादीशुदा हैं उनको मैं बोलूंगी कि जब आपके मायके में कोई बेटा – भाई हो , तो भूल कर भी अपने भगवान रूपी पिता को… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025







She further added, “For me, it became a huge sin that I didn’t look after my family, my three children, didn’t take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney… I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it’s been called dirty… May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini.”

Rohini’s Explosive Exit: “Abused, Even Hit… I Quit Politics”

In a post on X, Rohini alleged she was pressured by Tejashwi’s close aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez to quit politics and “disown” her own family.

She wrote:

“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame.”

Her allegations triggered a political uproar, with many interpreting it as a direct attack on Tejashwi at a time when he is struggling to salvage the RJD’s credibility after its worst performance in years.

Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Clip Goes Viral Again

As the controversy deepened, an old video of Tej Pratap Yadav currently estranged from both the party and his family re-emerged on social media. In the clip, he fiercely defends Rohini, declaring:

“Whoever insults our sisters, Krishna ka Sudarshan Chakra chalega.”







Why the Rift? Ticket Dispute and Power Struggles

Rohini, who contested the 2024 Saran Lok Sabha seat and lost narrowly, reportedly sought an Assembly ticket this time. Tejashwi, already battling accusations of “parivarwad”, was said to be unwilling to accommodate another family member.

This disagreement, insiders say, deepened tensions and ultimately pushed Rohini to go public with her grievances.

RJD Under Pressure

With the NDA sweeping the polls and the Mahagathbandhan reduced to 35 seats, the public feud within Bihar’s most prominent political family has added to the RJD’s troubles. Rohini’s allegation of being “abused, even hit” and Tej Pratap’s resurfaced video have created a new storm, overshadowing the party’s attempt to regroup after the electoral rout.

Also Read: ‘Abused, Even Hit’: As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Old Video Resurfaces