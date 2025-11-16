LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections AADHAAR bihar election Kannada movie box office
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

Rohini Acharya recounted taking crores and giving her father “dirty” kidney. She also pleaded to all the daughters and sisters who are married, that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father.

Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash. (Representative Image: X)
Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 16, 2025 13:24:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

A fresh political storm has hit the Lalu Prasad Yadav family after Rohini Acharya had ‘disowned’ her family yesterday, announcing her shocking move in a cryptic online post after her party’s devastating loss in Bihar. In her recent tweet, she recounted taking crores and giving her father “dirty” kidney. 

She tweeted, “Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in… To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there’s a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted… All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws’ household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves…” 



She further added, “For me, it became a huge sin that I didn’t look after my family, my three children, didn’t take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney… I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it’s been called dirty… May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini.” 

Rohini’s Explosive Exit: “Abused, Even Hit… I Quit Politics”

In a post on X, Rohini alleged she was pressured by Tejashwi’s close aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez to quit politics and “disown” her own family.

She wrote:
“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame.”

Her allegations triggered a political uproar, with many interpreting it as a direct attack on Tejashwi at a time when he is struggling to salvage the RJD’s credibility after its worst performance in years.

Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Clip Goes Viral Again

As the controversy deepened, an old video of Tej Pratap Yadav currently estranged from both the party and his family re-emerged on social media. In the clip, he fiercely defends Rohini, declaring:

“Whoever insults our sisters, Krishna ka Sudarshan Chakra chalega.”



Why the Rift? Ticket Dispute and Power Struggles

Rohini, who contested the 2024 Saran Lok Sabha seat and lost narrowly, reportedly sought an Assembly ticket this time. Tejashwi, already battling accusations of “parivarwad”, was said to be unwilling to accommodate another family member.

This disagreement, insiders say, deepened tensions and ultimately pushed Rohini to go public with her grievances.

RJD Under Pressure

With the NDA sweeping the polls and the Mahagathbandhan reduced to 35 seats, the public feud within Bihar’s most prominent political family has added to the RJD’s troubles. Rohini’s allegation of being “abused, even hit” and Tej Pratap’s resurfaced video have created a new storm, overshadowing the party’s attempt to regroup after the electoral rout.

Also Read: ‘Abused, Even Hit’: As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Old Video Resurfaces 

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 1:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3lalu prasad daughterRohini Acharyarohini acharya controversytej rpatap yadavtejhaswi yadavwho is lalu prasad daughter

RELATED News

Prashant Kishor’s Party Makes BIG Claim, Accuses Nitish Govt Of Diverting Rs 14,000 Cr World Bank Funds To Give Rs 10,000 To Women

How to Fill Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Form: All Steps, Requirements & Tips

‘Abused, Even Hit’: As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Old Video Resurfaces

Heavy Rainfall Warning in Tamil Nadu: State Government Directs Districts to Stay Prepared

RSS Activist Dies By Suicide After BJP Rejects Ticket, Congress Leader Tharoor Says, ‘My Friends In BJP Must See What’s Going Wrong Inside…’

LATEST NEWS

Would You Pay Rs 600 For A Hug? China’s ‘Man Mum’ Trend Says Yes

‘This Is What Team India Wanted’: Saurav Ganguly Takes A Sharp Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill For Eden Gardens Pitch Chaos

Jeremy Renner–Yi Zhou Case: Did They Settle After Misconduct Claims? Here’s What We Know

SS Rajamouli Gets Angry At The Varanasi Event, Says ‘Is This How Hanuman Is Helping Me?’

‘I Am More Mentally And Physically Drained’: KL Rahul Takes A Brutal Dig At LSG Boss Sanjiv Goenka Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Female Doctor From Haryana Questioned After CIK Raids Residence In Anantnag Linked To Nowgam Blast Probe

Who Is Akriti Aggarwal? The Mystery Woman In Prithvi Shaw’s Life Creates Massive Buzz Online As Cricketer’s Fans Get Curious

Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 40: Here’s His Net Worth, Assets and How He Built His Fortune

‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

‘Upekshit’ Moment: Old Video Of Ex-President Ramnath Kovind Correcting Tej Pratap’s Hindi Goes Viral After His Bihar Defeat

‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash
‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash
‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash
‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

QUICK LINKS