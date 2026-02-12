‘If He Is Not Willing…’ Delhi High Court Asks MEA To Arrange Legal Aid For Detained Vikrant Jaitly In UAE, Seeks His Consent To Meet Sister Celina Jaitly

On Thursday the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to meet Retired Major Vikrant Jaitly and facilitate the signing of a power of attorney in favor of the Emirati law firm Khalid Al Maree. The Central Government has already issued a letter authorizing the firm to represent Jaitly in legal matters in the UAE.

The court was hearing a petition filed by actor Celina Jaitly seeking legal assistance for her brother, who has been detained in Abu Dhabi for nearly 18 months. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also heard submissions from Vikrant Jaitly’s wife, Charul Jaitly, before passing the directions to the MEA.

“If he is not willing to get legal assistance from the firm, then he will suggest the name of another firm,” the High Court said.

The High Court also asked the Ministry to give Vikrant Jaitly the petition moved by his sister Celina Jaitly and asked him if he is willing to meet his sister.

The High Court also heard the submissions of Charul Jaitly, wife of Vikrant Jaitly. She appeared through video conferencing and said that Vikrant and his sister Celina had strained relations. Charul Jaitly said that she is the only authorised person to engage a lawyer for Vikrant Jaitly. Further, she said that Celina Jaitly filed the petition without permission and took the matter to media.

The court has asked her counsel to file a note in sealed cover. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 17.

The high court has asked Charul Jaitly and Celina Jaitly to sit together, have some conversations and work in tandem in order to secure the release of Vikrant Jaitly.

Central Government standing counsel for MEA submitted that she took instructions from the ministry and said that there is no provision to facilitate the meeting with foreign nationals, including the courts, as per Legal Assistance Treaty between India and the UAE. Embassy officials have requested local authorities for consular access to meet Vikrant Jaitly tomorrow.

The High court after hearing the submissions, the High court said that in the meantime, let the ministry to get in touch with the Ministry of Law and Justice to analyse Legal Assistance treaty to make some arrangements.

The court took on record the embassy sought consular access to Vikrant Jaitly tomorrow. The High Court also asked the ministry to subject to approval by local authorities, let the embassy officials apprise Vikrant about the engagement of the law firm.

The court has also heard the petitioner and Vikarant’s wife. She said that she had met her husband in a detention centre. She also said that Celina and her brother Vikrant had strained relations. Celina Jaitly has approached the court only in November 2025.

The High Court asked Charul and Celina to reestablish their relation and to work in tandem to provide a legal assistance to Vikrant Jaitly.

Advocate Raghav Kacker counsel for Celina Jaitly submitted that A letter has been issued by the Ministry to law firm Khalid Al Maree. In case he is not willing to take assistance from Khalid Al Maree, there can be some other firms, the High court said.

Charul Jaitly said There There might be compromise with the investigation in view of sensitivity of case. Vikrant Jaitly wants India Government to engage a lawyer for his defence. If Vikrant Jaitly is not willing to take legal assistance from Khalid Al Maree, then he should suggest some name, the court said.

During the hearing, Celina Jaitly said that she wanted to meet her brother. Still she was not able to meet her. The High Court said that Vikrant Jaitly is not detained in India, meeting can be facilitated as per the law in UAE.

On February 10, the Delhi High court had asked the counsel for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get in touch with the ministry/Consulate to facilitate the interaction of Major (Retd) Vikrant Jaitly with the court. Vikarant Jaitly is in detention in the UAE.

The court had asked the parties not to interact with the media without court permission. The bench passed the direction after hearing submissions and Considering an application filed on behalf of Charu Jaitly, wife of Vikrant Jaitly.

Her counsel had submitted that Charu Jaitly had meeting with her husband whenever the consular access was allow. He had instructed her not to engage any counsel for the time being.

This submission were opposed by the senior advocate Sanjay Jain, Advocate Raghav Kacker. It was submitted that the opposite party is interacting with the media.

On February 3, the Delhi High court had directed the Ministry of External Affairs to issue an order to a legal firm to represent Celina Jaitly’s brother Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The law firm said it is ready to do the matter free of cost. The Counsel for MEA on Tuesday filed a status report.

The name of firm was suggested by her counsel Raghav Kacker assisted by Advocates Madhav Agrawal and Suradhish Vats. It was submitted that the legal firm is willing to represent Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly free of cost (Pro Bono). They have found out the details of the case in their own.

The submissions were opposed by the counsel for the Ministry of External Affairs. It was stated that the name of firm in included in the list of 4 legal firms suggested by Vikrant Jaitly. It was also said that the Vikrant Jaitly has told the embassy officials that the decision to engage a legal firm will be taken by his wife Charu Jaitly.

On December 23, after a chamber hearing, the Delhi High Court issued fresh directions in the plea. Earlier, Justice Sachin Datta had noted that, in compliance with earlier orders, Major Jaitly continues to receive consular access. During the hearing, Celina Jaitly had requested that arrangements be made for the availability of a local lawyer or law firm to enable effective legal representation for her brother.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre, through the Ministry of External Affairs, to facilitate communication between Celina Jaitly and her brother, who has been detained in the UAE for over a year.

Jaitly had approached the Court seeking effective legal assistance, along with regular updates on her brother’s welfare and legal status.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Was Jaahnavi Kandula? Family Of Indian Student Killed By Speeding US Police Officer’s Vehicle Gets Rs 265 Crore Settlement