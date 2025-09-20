LIVE TV
Home > India > "If we can tamper with EVMs, why steal votes?": BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Rahul Gandhi's "voti chori" claim

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 05:35:09 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft, stating that Gandhi is making excuses ahead of the Bihar elections because he knows he’s going to lose.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Reddy questioned the logic of tampering with EVMs, asking why the need to “steal votes” if manipulation was possible.

“After losing Maharashtra and Haryana, he blamed EVMS, claiming they are wrong. Now he knows he is going to lose Bihar, so he is making such excuses before the elections… If we can really tamper with EVMS, why do we need to steal votes?,” he said.

On Thursday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had held a news conference in New Delhi and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting “people who are destroying Indian democracy”.

The Congress leader claimed that at least 6,000 votes have been deleted in the Aland Assembly constituency segment in Karnataka. Earlier, in a previous press conference, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the assembly segment of Mahadevpura in the same state also had fraud votes.

“In Aland, Karnataka, 6,018 votes, somebody tried to delete these votes. We don’t know the total number of votes deleted in the 2023 elections, but somebody got caught. It was caught, by most crimes, by a coincidence. What happened was that the Booth Level officer noticed that her uncle’s vote has been deleted. When she checked she saw that her neighbour had deleted the vote,” he added.

Responding to the claim, the Election Commission on Friday refuted the “vote chori” allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that “no deletion of votes can be done online by any member of the public.”

The poll body on Friday issued a point-wise press note stating that, “No wrongful deletion of electors in Aland”. EC stated that no name is deleted from the roll without issuing a notice to the affected person. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Bihar ElectionsbjpEVMkonda-vishweshwar-reddyrahul gandhiVote Theft

QUICK LINKS