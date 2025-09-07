LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React

In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React

PM Modi surprised all by sitting in the last row during the NDA MPs’ workshop in Delhi. A viral photo drew praise from BJP leaders, calling it a symbol of humility. The event also saw Modi felicitated for GST 2.0 reforms ahead of VP polls.

PM Modi sits in last row at NDA workshop, viral photo wins praise for humility (Photo: X/@ravikishann, @sambitswaraj)
PM Modi sits in last row at NDA workshop, viral photo wins praise for humility (Photo: X/@ravikishann, @sambitswaraj)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 7, 2025 16:44:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught many off guard on Sunday morning when he was spotted sitting in the last row at the two-day NDA MPs workshop in New Delhi. A photo of the Prime Minister sitting with MPs in the back row soon spread on social media, triggering much reaction.

Some BJP leaders welcomed the gesture as an act of humility. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra posted the picture on X, and MP Ravi Kishan wrote in Hindi: “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji sitting in the last row at the NDA MPs’ workshop is the strength of the BJP. Adding to this he said “Here, everyone is a karyakarta (worker) in the organisation.”

The workshop, on “Towards a Developed India by 2027” and “Effective Use of Social Media by MPs,” was held as a demonstration of strength prior to the 2025 Vice Presidential polls. The workshop was visited by all NDA MPs and Modi actively engaged in the discussions.



Narendra Modi felicitated by NDA

PM Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders during the workshop for the newly approved GST 2.0 reforms, which will be implemented on September 22. The reforms were termed a “double dose of support and growth” by Modi, with a strong emphasis that next-generation reforms are imperative to make the country self-reliant.

The viral photo of Modi sitting in the last row has been extensively read as a symbolic message that in the BJP and the NDA, all leaders are first organisational workers, regardless of rank or position.

Concurrently, the NDA has nominated CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate, with the INDIA alliance nominating B Sudershan Reddy. Having 293 Lok Sabha MPs and 130 in the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has the numerical advantage, so Radhakrishnan’s victory in the September 9 contest is almost certain.

ALSO READ: CP Radhakrishnan’s Nomination: Can BJP’s VP Pick Shift The Equations In Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian Politics?

Tags: NDA WorkshopPM Modi viral photopm modi’

RELATED News

"Reducing slabs will not reduce inflation": Akhilesh Yadav on GST reforms
"People deserve a comprehensive package": J-K Congress on flood relief measures
Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana
Punjab: S.A.S. Nagar DC directs swift post-flood relief measures in district
How Sonam Raghuvanshi Conspired To Kill Husband In Front Of Her | A Look In To The 790-Page Chargesheet

LATEST NEWS

ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
South Korea says talks on release of workers detained in US raid concluded
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights
Peter Navarro Attacks Elon Musk, Calls Him Out For ‘Propaganda’, ‘That Crap..’
Russia attacks Ukraine's govt building in biggest assault in conflict
Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns: Who Are The Top Contenders For Prime Minister’s Post?
Is Tanya Mittal’s Father, Who Is among 100 richest business tycoons, Job Hunting On LinkedIn? Here’s The Truth
Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters
Indian Amb Sibi George calls Japan "steadfast partner" of India as he bids farewell
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React

QUICK LINKS