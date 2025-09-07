In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught many off guard on Sunday morning when he was spotted sitting in the last row at the two-day NDA MPs workshop in New Delhi. A photo of the Prime Minister sitting with MPs in the back row soon spread on social media, triggering much reaction.

Some BJP leaders welcomed the gesture as an act of humility. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra posted the picture on X, and MP Ravi Kishan wrote in Hindi: “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji sitting in the last row at the NDA MPs’ workshop is the strength of the BJP. Adding to this he said “Here, everyone is a karyakarta (worker) in the organisation.”

The workshop, on “Towards a Developed India by 2027” and “Effective Use of Social Media by MPs,” was held as a demonstration of strength prior to the 2025 Vice Presidential polls. The workshop was visited by all NDA MPs and Modi actively engaged in the discussions.







Narendra Modi felicitated by NDA

PM Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders during the workshop for the newly approved GST 2.0 reforms, which will be implemented on September 22. The reforms were termed a “double dose of support and growth” by Modi, with a strong emphasis that next-generation reforms are imperative to make the country self-reliant.

The viral photo of Modi sitting in the last row has been extensively read as a symbolic message that in the BJP and the NDA, all leaders are first organisational workers, regardless of rank or position.

Concurrently, the NDA has nominated CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate, with the INDIA alliance nominating B Sudershan Reddy. Having 293 Lok Sabha MPs and 130 in the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has the numerical advantage, so Radhakrishnan’s victory in the September 9 contest is almost certain.

