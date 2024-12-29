‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

In a sharp rebuttal to allegations of mismanagement during the state funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Congress leaders for attempting to politicize the solemn occasion. “This is not the time to score cheap political shots,” Puri stated, calling the accusations disrespectful and ill-timed.

The controversy erupted after Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, accused the BJP government of failing to ensure dignity in the arrangements for Singh’s cremation at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat. Criticisms centered on claims of shoddy preparations, lack of proper facilities, and insufficient attention to protocol. The Congress termed the arrangements as a reflection of the BJP’s disregard for Singh’s legacy.

Defending the government’s role, Puri said, “The funeral was conducted with full state honors. The Congress is trying to create a political spectacle out of a moment that demands respect and solemnity.” The minister urged all parties to refrain from politicizing the event, emphasizing the government’s adherence to protocol throughout the ceremonies.

Manmohan Singh, who passed away last week at the age of 91, served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Known for his humility and dedication, Singh was a globally respected economist credited with leading India through transformative economic reforms in the 1990s. His funeral saw the attendance of top dignitaries, foreign leaders, and thousands of citizens paying homage.

The Congress’s accusations come amidst heightened political tensions between the BJP and opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi, in his address, criticized the government’s handling of the arrangements as a “disrespect to a man who dedicated his life to the nation.”

Political analysts have noted that the controversy risks overshadowing the respectful farewell given to Singh. “This blame game detracts from the legacy of a leader who symbolized grace and intellect,” one expert commented.

As public sentiment pours in, calls grow louder for all sides to honor Singh’s memory with the dignity it deserves rather than reducing it to a battlefield of political accusations.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Honors Constitution’s Legacy In Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2024