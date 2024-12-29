Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

PM Modi Honors Constitution’s Legacy In Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2024

PM Modi celebrated the 75th anniversary of India’s Constitution, highlighting its guiding role in shaping the country’s democracy in his year-end Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi Honors Constitution’s Legacy In Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2024

In the year’s final edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to celebrate India’s Constitution, marking a significant milestone. The Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation on January 26, 2025. In a heartfelt address, PM Modi highlighted the Constitution’s enduring strength and its role as a guiding light for the country’s citizens.

“On 26 January 2025, our Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. The Constitution handed over to us by our Constitution makers has stood the test of time,” said the Prime Minister. With this message, he emphasized the timeless relevance of the Constitution in shaping the nation’s values and laws.

PM Modi further invited citizens to connect with the legacy of the Constitution in an interactive way. The government has launched a special website that offers a platform for citizens to engage with the Constitution. People can upload videos of themselves reading the Preamble, access the document in different languages, and even pose questions about it. The Prime Minister encouraged young students and the youth of India to visit the website and actively participate in this initiative.

The special mention of the Constitution’s role in India’s journey sparked a sense of pride in listeners, reminding them of the collective efforts of the Constitution makers who laid down the foundation for the country’s democracy. Through this final Mann Ki Baat of 2024, PM Modi reaffirmed the deep-rooted faith in the Constitution, emphasizing how it continues to serve as a beacon of hope for the people of India.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Celebrates Mohammed Rafi’s Songs And India’s Creative Talents In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Filed under

117th Mann Ki Baat constitution PM Modi

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To...

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking...

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

Can India Chase History? A Look At MCG’s Greatest 4th Innings Chases

Can India Chase History? A Look At MCG’s Greatest 4th Innings Chases

Entertainment

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A Trance To Dance With A Python

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox