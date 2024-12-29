PM Modi Honors Constitution’s Legacy In Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2024

In the year’s final edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to celebrate India’s Constitution, marking a significant milestone. The Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation on January 26, 2025. In a heartfelt address, PM Modi highlighted the Constitution’s enduring strength and its role as a guiding light for the country’s citizens.

“On 26 January 2025, our Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. The Constitution handed over to us by our Constitution makers has stood the test of time,” said the Prime Minister. With this message, he emphasized the timeless relevance of the Constitution in shaping the nation’s values and laws.

PM Modi further invited citizens to connect with the legacy of the Constitution in an interactive way. The government has launched a special website that offers a platform for citizens to engage with the Constitution. People can upload videos of themselves reading the Preamble, access the document in different languages, and even pose questions about it. The Prime Minister encouraged young students and the youth of India to visit the website and actively participate in this initiative.

The special mention of the Constitution’s role in India’s journey sparked a sense of pride in listeners, reminding them of the collective efforts of the Constitution makers who laid down the foundation for the country’s democracy. Through this final Mann Ki Baat of 2024, PM Modi reaffirmed the deep-rooted faith in the Constitution, emphasizing how it continues to serve as a beacon of hope for the people of India.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Celebrates Mohammed Rafi’s Songs And India’s Creative Talents In ‘Mann Ki Baat’