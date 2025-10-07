Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the lifeline connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has been closed following multiple landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones triggered by continuous rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Officials confirmed that the highway has been blocked at several stretches, especially in the Ramban-Banihal sector. Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has loosened the soil along the mountainous route, leading to falling debris and road blockages. Restoration work is underway as men and machinery have been deployed, but continued rainfall is hampering clearance efforts.

In addition to the NH-44, several other key routes in Jammu and Kashmir have also been shut. The Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch in Jammu, has been closed due to heavy snowfall at Peer Ki Gali. Similarly, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road and Sinthan Top Road have also been rendered impassable due to snow accumulation, cutting off access to various upper reaches.

Weather conditions across the region deteriorated significantly since Monday, with higher elevations witnessing fresh snowfall and the plains experiencing intermittent rain. The sudden shift in weather has not only disrupted travel but also led to a drop in daytime temperatures, adding to public discomfort.

Authorities have advised travelers to avoid planning any journeys along these routes until further notice and to follow weather advisories closely. The traffic department is monitoring the situation and will reopen the roads once they are deemed safe for movement.

Meanwhile, residents and transporters have expressed concern over the recurring closures and have urged authorities to expedite road-clearing operations to restore connectivity at the earliest.