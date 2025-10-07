LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
Home > India > Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed

Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the lifeline connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has been closed following multiple landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones triggered by continuous rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Reference Image !
Reference Image !

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 7, 2025 09:39:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the lifeline connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has been closed following multiple landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones triggered by continuous rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Officials confirmed that the highway has been blocked at several stretches, especially in the Ramban-Banihal sector. Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has loosened the soil along the mountainous route, leading to falling debris and road blockages. Restoration work is underway as men and machinery have been deployed, but continued rainfall is hampering clearance efforts.

In addition to the NH-44, several other key routes in Jammu and Kashmir have also been shut. The Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch in Jammu, has been closed due to heavy snowfall at Peer Ki Gali. Similarly, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road and Sinthan Top Road have also been rendered impassable due to snow accumulation, cutting off access to various upper reaches.

Weather conditions across the region deteriorated significantly since Monday, with higher elevations witnessing fresh snowfall and the plains experiencing intermittent rain. The sudden shift in weather has not only disrupted travel but also led to a drop in daytime temperatures, adding to public discomfort.

Authorities have advised travelers to avoid planning any journeys along these routes until further notice and to follow weather advisories closely. The traffic department is monitoring the situation and will reopen the roads once they are deemed safe for movement.

Meanwhile, residents and transporters have expressed concern over the recurring closures and have urged authorities to expedite road-clearing operations to restore connectivity at the earliest.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 9:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jammu-SrinagarJammu-Srinagar Weatherweather update

RELATED News

India Rebukes Pakistan At UNSC Over Remarks On Kashmiri Women`s Security, Watch
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Celebrating The Birth Of Sage Valmiki Who Turned From Dacoit To Saint, Is It A Public Holiday?
Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees
‘I Am Not Afraid Of Anyone’ Viral Video From Kanpur Shows Policeman Brutally Beating Student, Officer Suspended
Is Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Eyeing Alinagar Assembly Seat In Bihar Elections 2025?

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING
US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms
Donald Trump Now Links India-Pak Truce To Tariffs, Says ‘We Are Peace Keeper Due To The Power Of Tariffs’
Freddie Freeman and four-run inning lift Dodgers to 2-0 NLDS edge on Phillies
OpenAI declares 'huge focus' on enterprise growth with array of partnerships
MLB Results
Watch: ‘She Should See A Doctor’, Trump Calls Greta Thunberg ‘A Troublemaker’ After Israel Deportation
BRIEF-Masterbrand – On Oct 3, Receives Mexican Approval For Merger – SEC Filing
Is Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Eyeing Alinagar Assembly Seat In Bihar Elections 2025?
Trump signals openness to making a shutdown deal on healthcare subsidies
Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed
Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed
Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed
Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed

QUICK LINKS