Independence Day 2025: National Anthem or National Song, Why the Difference Matters?

Independence Day 2025: National Anthem or National Song, Why the Difference Matters?

On Independence Day 2025, understanding the difference between India’s National Anthem Jana Gana Mana and National Song Vande Mataram is key. While both inspire patriotism, only the anthem holds legal status and protocol. Their unique histories reflect India’s cultural and national identity.

On 79th Independence Day, understanding the difference between India’s National Anthem Jana Gana Mana and National Song Vande Mataram is key (Image Credit - X)
On 79th Independence Day, understanding the difference between India’s National Anthem Jana Gana Mana and National Song Vande Mataram is key (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 09:57:00 IST

We Indians are familiar with our national pride symbols, Jana Gana Mana (National Anthem) and Vande Mataram (National Song). Yet, confusion between the two remains widespread, especially when translating their designations into Hindi. Many mistakenly refer to Jana Gana Mana as Rashtriya Geet instead of the correct: Rashtriya Gaan.

The distinction may seem minor, however it reflects a deeper misunderstanding about their origins, significance, and legal standing. “Anthem” translates to Gaan, and “Song” translates to Geet in Hindi. This difference isn’t just semantic, it highlights two unique contributions to India’s patriotic and cultural fabric. Every anthem is a song, however, every song is not an anthem. 

The Core Difference: Anthem vs Song

Anthem translates to “Gaan” and Song translates to “Geet” in Hindi.

“Jana Gana Mana” is India’s National Anthem (Rasthriya Gaan), composed by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911 and adopted in 1950.

“Vande Mataram”, is India’s National Song (Rashtriya Geet) written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1870 and featured in his novel Anand Math. Its musical composition was done by Yadunath Bhattacharya.

The National Anthem is a state-adopted composition with strict rules, fixed timing (52 seconds), tune, and etiquette. It reflects national unity, traditions, and history. The National Song, while emotionally powerful and patriotic, is not bound by such formal regulations and has several musical variations across regions. 

Historical Background and Cultural Impact

Tagore’s Jana Gana Mana celebrates India’s spiritual unity and geographical diversity—from Punjab to Bengal and from the Vindhyas to the oceans. First sung at the 1911 Indian National Congress, it became a symbol of national identity and was supported by leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose for its inclusiveness.

Vande Mataram was the rallying cry of India’s independence struggle. Adopted by the Congress in 1905, it united revolutionaries and freedom fighters, despite later debates over its religious undertones. It even ranked second in a 2003 BBC global poll of the world’s greatest songs.

Legal Status and Obligations

Under Article 51A of the Constitution, showing respect to the National Anthem is a fundamental duty. It is mandatory during certain events and must be performed in a specific way. The National Song, though revered, holds no such constitutional mandate.

Public Perception and Common Confusion

The terms Rashtriya Gaan (National Anthem) and Rashtriya Geet (National Song) are often used interchangeably in public discussions, which leads to confusion about their distinct roles. Although both evoke strong patriotic emotions, only the National Anthem holds formal recognition and is governed by specific rules regarding its rendition.

While every anthem qualifies as a song, not every song meets the criteria to be an anthem. A National Song is a patriotic hymn officially endorsed by the government for performance during public or ceremonial occasions. In contrast, a National Anthem is a structured musical composition, often reflecting a nation’s struggles, culture, and unity, formally adopted either through legislation or widespread acceptance by its citizens.

By understanding the unique roles of Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram, we not only honor tradition but also deepen our connection with India’s cultural and democratic spirit.

