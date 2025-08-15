LIVE TV
Home > India > 'We Have To Fight Obesity': PM Modi Warns Surge In Obesity, Calls To Reduce Cooking Oil

‘We Have To Fight Obesity’: PM Modi Warns Surge In Obesity, Calls To Reduce Cooking Oil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, warned that obesity could become a major health crisis in India, citing expert estimates that one in three citizens may be obese in the near future, and advised households to buy and use 10% less cooking oil.

From the Red Fort, PM Modi honors victims of floods and cloudbursts while praising rescue efforts and armed forces.(Photo: ANI)
From the Red Fort, PM Modi honors victims of floods and cloudbursts while praising rescue efforts and armed forces.(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 15, 2025 09:27:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address on Friday, warned that obesity could turn into a serious health crisis for India in the coming years. He cited expert estimates that every third person in the country might be obese in the near future. Modi urged families to take preventive steps now to protect their health.

He suggested that households buy 10 per cent less cooking oil than usual and also reduce its usage by 10 per cent, as a small but effective measure to combat obesity.

Obesity Cases Expected to Rise Sharply

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, “I want to share a concern with you. When I talk about fitness… in the coming years, obesity will become a crisis for our country.” He stressed that obesity is not just an individual problem but a growing public health challenge. According to experts, India could soon face a situation where one in three people will be overweight or obese. Modi emphasised that early action by families can help prevent the problem from escalating further.

PM Suggests Reducing Cooking Oil Use

Highlighting a simple health tip, PM Modi urged families to consciously cut down on oil consumption at home. “Families should decide that whenever cooking oil is bought for the home, it will be 10 per cent less than usual, and we will use 10 per cent less as well,” he said. He explained that such a small change in daily habits can go a long way in promoting fitness and preventing obesity-related illnesses. Modi called for collective responsibility to keep the nation healthy.

Tags: 79th Independence DayObesityPM Modi speech

