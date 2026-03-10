LIVE TV
India Aims To Build Faster IP Approval System: Piyush Goyal Pushes For Faster Patent And Trademark Approvals To Boost Innovation

Piyush Goyal urged India to make its intellectual property approval system among the world’s top five and called for greater participation from startups, MSMEs, women, and youth to strengthen innovation.

Piyush Goyal - ANI
Piyush Goyal - ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 10, 2026 17:09:48 IST

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, demanded on Monday that India’s IP approval system be ranked among the top five in the world for efficiency, speed, and openness. The Minister emphasized the need of promoting broader engagement from startups, MSMEs, women, and youth while stressing the necessity of strengthening the innovation ecosystem. 

A Ministry of Commerce & Industry statement states that the government wants to expedite the process of disposing of intellectual property applications so that innovators can swiftly commercialize their ideas. 

Speaking at the National IP Awards & IP Conference in New Delhi, Goyal stated that a robust innovation culture would be supported by the quicker and more effective processing of applications pertaining to patents, trademarks, copyrights, designs, and Geographical Indications (GI). 

He noted that the awards recognise the valuable contributions of scientists, innovators, technocrats, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, agricultural institutes and IITs who are playing a key role in shaping India’s innovation-driven growth. The Minister stated that the awardees represent the spirit of “New India” which embraces technology and seeks to remain at the cutting edge of global innovation. 

The Minister stressed the importance of nurturing curiosity and the spirit of inquiry among children from a young age to build a culture of innovation. He referred to the government initiative to establish 50,000 new innovation labs in schools as a step toward fostering creativity and problem-solving among students. Goyal urged professionals and industry stakeholders to engage with their educational institutions as alumni to help students understand the value of entrepreneurship. 

 Highlighting the role of women in the sector, Goyal pointed out that patent filings by women increased by 345 times over the past 12 years. He emphasised that the participation of youth and women is critical in ensuring technological advancement and improving quality of life for citizens. The Minister noted that India’s talent pool and large number of STEM graduates will significantly contribute to making the country’s intellectual property ecosystem among the best in the world. 

 Regarding global benchmarks, the Minister noted that India improved its position in the Global Innovation Index from 81st in 2015 to 38th currently. He said that patent filings in India grew by nearly 215 per cent in the last decade, with the global ranking improving from 14th to 6th. 

Goyal appreciates the efforts of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks for working to align the system with international standards and clear the backlog of applications. 

 To further support the ecosystem, the Minister suggested that an 80 per cent fee reduction be extended for women entrepreneurs, startup innovators and micro and small enterprises for filings to make the system more affordable. 

He also proposed exploring fast-track mechanisms to support these applicants. Goyal reiterated that the path forward lies in the vision of “Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper.” 

 (ANI) 

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:09 PM IST
