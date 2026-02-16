India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

India and France are set to reinforce their strategic defence partnership as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin meet in Bengaluru on February 17 for the sixth annual bilateral defence dialogue.

The high-level talks are expected to review the entire spectrum of military cooperation, with a strong focus on expanding joint production, defence manufacturing, and long-term industrial collaboration. Officials indicated that both sides are likely to extend their existing defence cooperation framework for another decade.

Boost To Joint Manufacturing And Technology Collaboration

A key outcome of the meeting is expected to be the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the local production of HAMMER precision-guided air-to-ground missiles. The missiles will be manufactured in India through a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran Electronics and Defence, marking another step in strengthening defence indigenisation.

The ministers are also likely to approve the reciprocal deployment of officers between the Indian Army and the French Land Forces to enhance interoperability and institutional ties.

In addition, the leaders will virtually inaugurate the final assembly line of the Airbus H125 light utility helicopter at Vemagal in Karnataka. The facility, established by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus, will be India’s first private-sector helicopter manufacturing unit. Production is expected to begin by 2027, with the helicopters catering to domestic, regional, and potential military requirements, including high-altitude operations. A proposed military variant, the H125M, is under consideration for future procurement.

