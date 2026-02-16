India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
Home > India > India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

India and France are set to reinforce their strategic defence partnership as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin meet in Bengaluru on February 17 for the sixth annual bilateral defence dialogue.

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17 (Pic Credits: X)
India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17 (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 03:12:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

India and France are set to reinforce their strategic defence partnership as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin meet in Bengaluru on February 17 for the sixth annual bilateral defence dialogue.

The high-level talks are expected to review the entire spectrum of military cooperation, with a strong focus on expanding joint production, defence manufacturing, and long-term industrial collaboration. Officials indicated that both sides are likely to extend their existing defence cooperation framework for another decade.

Boost To Joint Manufacturing And Technology Collaboration

A key outcome of the meeting is expected to be the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the local production of HAMMER precision-guided air-to-ground missiles. The missiles will be manufactured in India through a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran Electronics and Defence, marking another step in strengthening defence indigenisation.

You Might Be Interested In

The ministers are also likely to approve the reciprocal deployment of officers between the Indian Army and the French Land Forces to enhance interoperability and institutional ties.

In addition, the leaders will virtually inaugurate the final assembly line of the Airbus H125 light utility helicopter at Vemagal in Karnataka. The facility, established by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus, will be India’s first private-sector helicopter manufacturing unit. Production is expected to begin by 2027, with the helicopters catering to domestic, regional, and potential military requirements, including high-altitude operations. A proposed military variant, the H125M, is under consideration for future procurement.

ALSO READ: AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

India-UK Trade Pact Set For April Rollout: Scotch Whisky Duty To Drop From 150% To 75%, Auto Tariffs To Be Reduced Gradually

Row Erupts As Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Comparing Tipu Sultan To Shivaji; Later Says ‘Statement Twisted’

Will PM Modi Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony? LS Speaker Om Birla And Vikram Misri To Represent India In Bangladesh

Kedarnath Temple 2026: Mahashivratri Magic Awaits Devotees – Are You Ready For The Divine Moment? Here’s The Opening Date, Day, Tickets, And Rituals

Yuva Sathi Yojna 2026: How to Download Yuva Sathi Form, Steps to Apply on banglaryuvasathi.com, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required and More

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Praises ‘Board Of Peace’ As Member States Pledge $5 Billion For Gaza Relief

Maha Shivaratri 2026 With Sadhguru: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Isha Foundation Event Live | Full Schedule Inside

‘Couple Friendly’ Movie Review: Manasa Varanasi And Santosh Sobhan Shine In An Emotional, Realistic Romantic Drama With Natural Performances

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Stares Down Saim Ayub After Unplayable Yorker in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

IND vs PAK | ‘Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti’: Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India’s Crushing Win in Colombo

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: “13+ Crore Views…” – Rani Rampal Questions Viewership Gap Between Cricket And Hockey

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17
India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17
India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17
India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

QUICK LINKS