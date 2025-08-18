INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan

The Opposition INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet on Monday, August 18, 2025, to discuss their candidate for the vice presidential elections. The NDA named CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate yesterday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will chair a meeting of the parliamentary floor leaders of the INDIA bloc, where they are likely to discuss its common candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.

Sources said that discussions on the Parliamentary proceedings for the rest of the Monsoon session, after a clash with the government over SIR, will also be part of the meeting. The meeting is expected to be held at 10 am.

NDA Picks CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the vice presidential election.

The Vice Presidential Elections Are Scheduled to be held on September 9, 2025.

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. Previously, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand, with additional charges as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Tamil Nadu, and in 1996, he was appointed Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Having more than four decades of experience in politics in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan wore several hats as Secretary of the BJP, party chief and the governor of several states.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur, he served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. As per the information available, he chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and was a member of the committees on Public Sector Undertakings and Finance.

Before becoming the Governor of Jharkhand, he led a 93-day, 19,000-km Ratha Yatra, focused on interlinking rivers and implementing a uniform civil code.

