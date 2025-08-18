LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan

INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan

The Opposition INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet on Monday, August 18, 2025, to discuss their candidate for the vice presidential elections. The NDA named CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate yesterday.

INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Picks CP Radhakrishnan
INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Picks CP Radhakrishnan

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 18, 2025 09:44:00 IST

The Opposition INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet on Monday, August 18, 2025, to discuss their candidate for the vice presidential elections. The NDA named CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate yesterday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will chair a meeting of the parliamentary floor leaders of the INDIA bloc, where they are likely to discuss its common candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.

Sources said that discussions on the Parliamentary proceedings for the rest of the Monsoon session, after a clash with the government over SIR, will also be part of the meeting. The meeting is expected to be held at 10 am. 

NDA Picks CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the vice presidential election.

The Vice Presidential Elections Are Scheduled to be held on September 9, 2025. 

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. Previously, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand, with additional charges as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Tamil Nadu, and in 1996, he was appointed Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Having more than four decades of experience in politics in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan wore several hats as Secretary of the BJP, party chief and the governor of several states.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur, he served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. As per the information available, he chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and was a member of the committees on Public Sector Undertakings and Finance.

Before becoming the Governor of Jharkhand, he led a 93-day, 19,000-km Ratha Yatra, focused on interlinking rivers and implementing a uniform civil code.

ALSO READ: Who Is CP Radakrishnan? Why BJP Names Him As NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Elections

Tags: CP RadhakrishnanindiaNDAVice Presidential elections

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan
INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan
INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan
INDIA Block To Hold Meeting Today To DIscuss Its VP Candidate, NDA Names CP Radhakrishnan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?