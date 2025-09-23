India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch

US President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly and blamed China and India for funding Russia’s war on Ukraine. He said both countries continued to purchase Russian oil, which fueled the conflict. Trump declared that this ongoing trade made them “primary funders” of the war. He also criticized NATO and European countries for not cutting energy ties with Russia.

According to Trump, the Ukraine war would not have started if he had been President earlier, and he urged immediate action to block Russia’s oil and gas sales.

During his UN speech, Trump urged European nations to stop buying Russian oil and gas. He warned that if they continued energy purchases from Moscow, he would impose severe tariffs on them. Trump called for immediate cessation of all energy trade with Russia, saying otherwise “we are all wasting a lot of time.” His warning came weeks after his administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian purchases of Russian oil, taking the overall tariff rate to 50 per cent, one of the highest levels worldwide.

DONALD TRUMP TAKES HIS GROUSE AGAINST RICS TO THE U.N ‘China and India are the primary funders of the Ukraine war. But even NATO countries are buying oil from Russia. If Russia does not make a deal to end the war, America will impose powerful tariffs to stop the war.” pic.twitter.com/xuONjLp6Gg — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) September 23, 2025

Trump Links Russian War to Poor Leadership

Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war dragged on for over three years because of poor leadership. He explained that he expected the conflict to end within days due to his “good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump recalled that he had resolved other global conflicts quickly, but this war continued despite international pressure. He again blamed India and China for funding the conflict by importing Russian oil, while also targeting NATO members for not halting Russian energy purchases. He claimed that only tariffs could bring a quick end to the fighting.

Trump Threatens More Tariffs to End Bloodshed

The US President said Washington was ready to impose another strong round of tariffs to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump stressed that “powerful tariffs” could end the “bloodshed very quickly.” He also claimed that China, India, and even NATO members were not taking strong action against Russian oil and gas, which prolonged the crisis. According to Trump, continued energy purchases directly funded the ongoing war. His speech marked the first time in his second term that he issued such strong threats from the UN stage against Russia’s global energy trade.

At the UN, Trump reiterated his earlier claim that he had ended seven global wars within seven months. He said he resolved conflicts in Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan. Trump argued that these wars had raged for decades but stopped under his leadership. He also claimed he ended the India-Pakistan conflict despite New Delhi publicly denying any such mediation. Trump added that these achievements proved his leadership could stop wars faster than any previous administration.

