LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch

India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch

US President Donald Trump, in his UN General Assembly speech, accused China and India of being the “primary funders” of the Russia-Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. He warned European nations to stop buying Russian energy or face severe tariffs. Trump said the conflict dragged on for over three years due to poor leadership, even though he expected it to end within days.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 23, 2025 21:11:18 IST

US President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly and blamed China and India for funding Russia’s war on Ukraine. He said both countries continued to purchase Russian oil, which fueled the conflict. Trump declared that this ongoing trade made them “primary funders” of the war. He also criticized NATO and European countries for not cutting energy ties with Russia.

According to Trump, the Ukraine war would not have started if he had been President earlier, and he urged immediate action to block Russia’s oil and gas sales.

During his UN speech, Trump urged European nations to stop buying Russian oil and gas. He warned that if they continued energy purchases from Moscow, he would impose severe tariffs on them. Trump called for immediate cessation of all energy trade with Russia, saying otherwise “we are all wasting a lot of time.” His warning came weeks after his administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian purchases of Russian oil, taking the overall tariff rate to 50 per cent, one of the highest levels worldwide.

Trump Links Russian War to Poor Leadership

Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war dragged on for over three years because of poor leadership. He explained that he expected the conflict to end within days due to his “good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump recalled that he had resolved other global conflicts quickly, but this war continued despite international pressure. He again blamed India and China for funding the conflict by importing Russian oil, while also targeting NATO members for not halting Russian energy purchases. He claimed that only tariffs could bring a quick end to the fighting.

Trump Threatens More Tariffs to End Bloodshed

The US President said Washington was ready to impose another strong round of tariffs to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump stressed that “powerful tariffs” could end the “bloodshed very quickly.” He also claimed that China, India, and even NATO members were not taking strong action against Russian oil and gas, which prolonged the crisis. According to Trump, continued energy purchases directly funded the ongoing war. His speech marked the first time in his second term that he issued such strong threats from the UN stage against Russia’s global energy trade.

At the UN, Trump reiterated his earlier claim that he had ended seven global wars within seven months. He said he resolved conflicts in Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan. Trump argued that these wars had raged for decades but stopped under his leadership. He also claimed he ended the India-Pakistan conflict despite New Delhi publicly denying any such mediation. Trump added that these achievements proved his leadership could stop wars faster than any previous administration.

Also Read: Trump Ends 7 Wars In 7 Months: Which Are The Unendable Wars That Trump Claims To End ? Includes India Vs Pakistan

Tags: donald trumprussia-ukraine war

RELATED News

Aatmanirbhar Bharat also means making India source of high-quality products for world, says Rajnath Singh in Morocco
Rs 10,000 Each To 75 Lakh Women In Bihar: What Is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi To Launch Soon
WATCH: Donald Trump’s Teleprompter Fails During UNGA Speech, POTUS Warns, “Whoever Is Operating This Is In Big Trouble”
Former President Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates New Premises of KingMakers IAS Academy in Chennai
"Punjabis deserve to know truth on flood relief funds": Punjab LoP Bajwa writes to FM Sitharaman, demands verified details of SDRF accounts

LATEST NEWS

"This is for my parents," says Meghna Gulzar as she bags National Film Award
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25
India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch
All arrangements made for World Para Athletics Championships: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Administrator
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, September 24, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Lack Of Concentration Or Anxiety About Work
"Punjabis deserve to know truth on flood relief funds": Punjab LoP Bajwa writes to FM Sitharaman, demands verified details of SDRF accounts
"In just 7 months, I have ended 7 unendable wars": Trump at 80th session of UNGA
"Result of your years of hard work…": Gauri pens sweet message for SRK after his first National Award win
Trump Ends 7 Wars In 7 Months: Which Are The Unendable Wars That Trump Claims To End ? Includes India Vs Pakistan
Vaibhavi Merchant wins National Film Award for Best Choreography, friend Rani Mukerji captures this special moment on her phone
India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch
India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch
India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch
India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch

QUICK LINKS