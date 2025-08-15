LIVE TV
Home > India > India Marks 79th Independence Day, Celebrating Freedom, Unity, and a Vision for “Naya Bharat”

India Marks 79th Independence Day, Celebrating Freedom, Unity, and a Vision for “Naya Bharat”

India celebrated its 79th Independence Day with the theme “Naya Bharat,” reflecting progress and self-reliance. Ceremonies at the Red Fort included flag hoisting, cultural events, and honoring sanitation workers, emphasizing unity, patriotism, and the contributions of all citizens to nation-building.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 15, 2025 03:17:29 IST

On August 15, 2025, India proudly marks its 79th Independence Day, commemorating the nation’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. The day serves as a reflection on India’s journey from colonization to sovereignty, highlighting the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters.

The Indian Independence Act of 1947, enacted by the British Parliament, facilitated the way for India and Pakistan to emerge as independent nations. While independence ended over two centuries of British domination, it was accompanied by the challenges of partition, including widespread violence and mass migrations that left a lasting mark on the subcontinent.

The official celebrations took place at Delhi’s Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag. The ceremony includes a Guard of Honour, the singing of the national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and an aerial display by Indian Air Force helicopters showering flowers. These events symbolize national unity and pay tribute to those who fought for India’s freedom.

This year’s Independence Day carried the theme “Naya Bharat,” reflecting India’s vision for a prosperous, secure, and self-reliant nation by 2047. The theme aligns with ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering development, innovation, and self-sufficiency across the country.

As a mark of appreciation, 50 sanitation workers from Delhi will be honoured as special guests at the Red Fort ceremony, honoring their vital role in maintaining public health and city cleanliness, and highlighting the significance of every citizen in building the nation.

Across India, schools, government offices, and communities hold flag-hoisting events, cultural programs, and parades, reinforcing a sense of unity and national pride. These celebrations highlight India’s rich cultural heritage and democratic values.

India’s 79th Independence Day is more than a commemoration of freedom; it is an reaffirmation of the nation’s dedication to progress, unity, and democracy. As the country approaches its centenary of independence, the spirit of patriotism and resilience continues to inspire citizens and guide the nation toward a brighter future.

