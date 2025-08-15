36 Operation Sindoor Air Warriors Receive Gallantry Awards, 9 IAF Officers Honoured with Vir Chakra

On August 14, 2025, the Indian government honoured 36 air warriors for their exceptional roles in Operation Sindoor. Among them, nine Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, including fighter pilots involved in striking terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur, as well as Pakistani military targets, received the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.

The Vir Chakra awardees include Group Captains R S Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, and Kunal Kalra; Wing Commander Joy Chandra; Squadron Leaders Sarthak Kumar, Siddhant Singh, Rizwan Malik; and Flight Lieutenant A S Thakur. Their recognition underscores the varied and critical roles that contributed to the operation’s success.

In addition, one officer was presented with the Shaurya Chakra for displaying courage or selflessness outside direct combat, while 26 others were honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal for their distinguished service in the IAF.

Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, was a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. During the mission, Indian forces targeted nine terrorist facilities deep inside Pakistani territory, eliminating over 100 terrorists and demonstrating India’s operational readiness and increasing self-reliance in defense capabilities.

The announcement of these awards were set in accordance with India’s 79th Independence Day, reflecting the nation’s recognition of the bravery, strategic skill, and dedication of its armed forces. These honours celebrate the courage and heroic service of the recipients under high-pressure conditions, highlighting their significant contributions to national security.

This recognition not only acknowledges individual acts of bravery but also showcases the collective efforts and professionalism that underpin India’s defense operations, inspiring confidence in the armed forces and honoring their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan Reaffirms NDA Loyalty, Rules Out Exit as Long as Modi Leads