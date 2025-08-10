LIVE TV
India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

India and Pakistan have reportedly announced to conduct separate naval exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12 near each other’s maritime zones. According to reports, the exercises will be conducted approximately 60 nautical miles apart.

India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day (Credit - Indian navy)
India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day (Credit - Indian navy)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 16:34:00 IST

India and Pakistan have reportedly announced to conduct separate naval exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12 near each other’s maritime zones.

According to reports, the exercises will be conducted approximately 60 nautical miles apart.

The announcement came at a time when the tensions between the countries escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorists’ sites in Pakistan and PoK.

It is the phase when India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Day on August 15, and Pakistan celebrates on August 14, respectively.

The Indian Navy will conduct its maritime drills from August 11 to 12 off the coast of Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat, News18 reported.

What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

