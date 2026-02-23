India Slams Pakistan’s Airstrikes on Afghanistan During Ramadan, Calls It ‘Externalising Internal Failures’

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday said that India strongly denounced Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory, responding to media questions about the incident. He stated that the strike led to civilian casualties, including women and children.

The spokesperson in an official statement said, “India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Why Did India Accuse Pakistan of ‘Externalising Internal Failures’

Jaiswal further said that it was another attempt by Pakistan to “externalise its internal failures.”

The statement said,” It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures.”

Emphasising the reiteration of support of India towards Afghanistan’s sovereignty, Jaiswal said,” India reiterates its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul in response to what it described as Pakistani “army attacks” on Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika.

In a post on X, the Ministry said the envoy was called in following strikes that it alleged resulted in “dozens” of casualties.

Why Did Afghanistan Summon Pakistan’s Envoy

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IEA summoned the Pakistani Ambassador in Kabul,” the statement said. “In response to the Pakistani army’s attacks on Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, in which dozens of fellow countrymen were martyred and wounded, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IEA summoned the Pakistani Ambassador in Kabul.”

Moreover, on Sunday, the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) raised an urgent alarm over verified reports of a devastating airstrike in the Behsud District of Afghanistan.

In a post on the social media platform X, the foundation stated that a Pakistani military strike targeted a civilian home, resulting in the ”massacre of at least 16 members of a single family.”

According to confirmed local sources cited by the IHRF, the victims, including men, women, and children, ranged in age from a one-year-old infant to an 80-year-old elder.

The foundation noted that this attack represents ”not just a loss of life, but the complete annihilation of a family lineage.”

Pakistan Airstrikes on Afghanistan

While 16 family members were killed, two children miraculously survived the strike, and at least one other individual, identified as 20-year-old Riyazullah, was injured.

The deceased included 80-year-old Shahabuddin, 30-year-old Sharakat, and 40-year-old Muhmanda, alongside several other adults and multiple minors.

The IHRF emphasised the humanity of those lost, stating, ”They are not numbers; they are human beings.”

The strike in Behsud appears to be part of a broader military campaign, as Tolo News reported that Pakistani jets conducted multiple airstrikes across the Khogyani district of Nangarhar and targeted a religious seminary in the Bermal district of Paktika province.

Pakistan has reportedly conducted multiple strikes in Bermal and Argun in Paktika, as well as in Khogyani, Behsud, and Ghani Khel districts in Nangarhar since Saturday.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘El Mencho’ Killed: Cartel Violence Erupts as Airports Shut, Highways Blocked, Burning Vehicles; US Embassy Warns Americans — Watch Scary Scenes