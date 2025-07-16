LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Home > India > Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations

Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations

Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh, a century-old landmark tied to three generations of the Ray family, is being demolished. India has urged Dhaka to halt the process and consider preserving it as a cultural heritage site.

Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 14:35:49 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the Bangladesh government’s demolish legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Mymensingh, and urged the authorities to halt the process.

“We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished,” the MEA said in a statement.

“Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh,” it added.

The Indian government has also expressed willingness to cooperate with local authorities in this regard. 

Century-old House, Home To 3 Ray Generations

Bangladeshi authorities have started tearing down the historic structure built by Ray’s grandfather, the renowned writer and editor Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury. Quoting sources, a local media report said the plan is to construct a new semi-concrete building in that place for academic use.

The century-old house, once home to three generations of the Ray family, had also served as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy before being left abandoned for the past decade.

The century-old building is located on a road named after another Ray ancestor, Horikishore Ray Chowdhury. The Ray family is considered to have made lasting contributions to Bengali literature and art.

ALSO READ:  Over 250 ILLEGAL Bangladeshis Sent To Dhaka From Vadodara Airport On A Special Flight, Watch

Extremely Distressing: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee  

Calling the act distressing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X handle to appeal to Bangladesh’s interim government and the Indian authorities to step in. The post reads: “News reports reveal that in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh city, the ancestral home of Satyajit Ray’s grandfather, the renowned writer-editor Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, steeped in his memories, is reportedly being demolished. It is said that the demolition work had already begun.”

She said: “This news is extremely distressing. The Ray family is one of the foremost holders and carriers of Bengali culture. Upendrakishore is a pillar of Bengal’s renaissance. Therefore, I believe this house is intricately tied to the cultural history of Bengal.”

The post added: “I appeal to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage-laden house. The Indian government should pay attention to this matter.”

Satyajit Ray, a Bharat Ratna recipient, India’s highest civilian honour, who was also conferred an Honorary Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, remains one of the most celebrated personalities in worldwide film industry.

Tags: filmmaker Satyajit RaySatyajit Ray Ancestral HomeSatyajit Ray Ancestral Home Demolition

More News

Donald Trump To Meet Qatar’s PM Over Gaza Ceasefire Talks Amid Deepening Israel-Hamas Divide
‘Severance’ Dominates 2025 Emmy Nominations With 27 Nods: See the Full List
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Restore Statehood To J&K, Seeks Sixth Schedule Status For Ladakh
Norway vs Italy Quarter-Final Preview: Women’s Euro 2025 Where To Watch, Kick-Off Time, Predicted Line-ups
BGMI 3.9 Update Launches In India With Transformers Mode, New Weapons And 3D Social Hub
Nimisha Priya Case: Here’s What Talal Abdo Mahdi’s Yemeni Family Said About The Kerala Nurse’s Delayed Execution
‘Sh*T Happens Every Day…’: This Chennai Clinic’s ‘Gut’sy Ads Are Going Viral
Anthem Biosciences IPO Over Subscribed Last Day: Should You Worry About Missing Out?
Japan Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Withdraws, Satwik-Chirag And Lakshya Sen in Next Round
Beyonce Unreleased Music Stolen In Shocking Atlanta Heist
Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations
Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations
Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations
Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?