Satyajit Ray’s Ancestral Home That Bangladesh Govt Is Razing Goes Back A Century, Was Home to 3 Ray Generations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the Bangladesh government’s demolish legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Mymensingh, and urged the authorities to halt the process.

“We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished,” the MEA said in a statement.

“Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh,” it added.

The Indian government has also expressed willingness to cooperate with local authorities in this regard.

Century-old House, Home To 3 Ray Generations

Bangladeshi authorities have started tearing down the historic structure built by Ray’s grandfather, the renowned writer and editor Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury. Quoting sources, a local media report said the plan is to construct a new semi-concrete building in that place for academic use.

The century-old house, once home to three generations of the Ray family, had also served as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy before being left abandoned for the past decade.

The century-old building is located on a road named after another Ray ancestor, Horikishore Ray Chowdhury. The Ray family is considered to have made lasting contributions to Bengali literature and art.

Extremely Distressing: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Calling the act distressing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X handle to appeal to Bangladesh’s interim government and the Indian authorities to step in. The post reads: “News reports reveal that in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh city, the ancestral home of Satyajit Ray’s grandfather, the renowned writer-editor Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, steeped in his memories, is reportedly being demolished. It is said that the demolition work had already begun.”

She said: “This news is extremely distressing. The Ray family is one of the foremost holders and carriers of Bengali culture. Upendrakishore is a pillar of Bengal’s renaissance. Therefore, I believe this house is intricately tied to the cultural history of Bengal.”

The post added: “I appeal to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage-laden house. The Indian government should pay attention to this matter.”

Satyajit Ray, a Bharat Ratna recipient, India’s highest civilian honour, who was also conferred an Honorary Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, remains one of the most celebrated personalities in worldwide film industry.