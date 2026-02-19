LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?

India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?

India warns against deepfake threats at AI Summit; viral MMS cases like Alina Amir & Angel Nuzhat highlight clickbait dangers.

India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit. (Photo: AI)
India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 19, 2026 15:10:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, happening at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi from February 16-20, experts and policymakers highlighted the growing dangers of deepfakes, AI-generated misinformation, and viral clickbait content. 

The summit brought together ministers, cybersecurity specialists, and global tech leaders to discuss responsible AI use and strategies to curb the misuse of technology in media and digital spaces.

PM Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Warn of Deepfake Threats

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed that deepfakes and synthetic content are emerging as significant threats to democracy, creative industries, and the credibility of information. 

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking on Wednesday, he emphasized the importance of developing legal frameworks to tackle AI-driven misinformation in India. “Fake news is a threat to democracy,” he said, calling for global cooperation to regulate AI responsibly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this warning, calling for international standards in artificial intelligence. He highlighted that deepfakes and fabricated content could destabilize open societies and advocated for authenticity labels on digital content to curb misinformation.

Viral MMS Controversies Highlight the Cyber Threat

The discussion is particularly relevant in light of recent viral MMS controversies circulating on social media. From Pakistani social media personality Alina Amir, popularly known as the “Sarsarahat Girl,” to the widely searched “Angel Nuzhat 12-minute video,” these incidents demonstrate how cybercriminals exploit curiosity to spread malware, phishing scams, and clickbait content.

Cybersecurity experts confirm that these so-called “leaked” videos are not verified scandals but carefully engineered campaigns designed to hijack trending searches and manipulate social media algorithms. Users clicking on these links are often redirected to malicious websites, betting platforms, or malware downloads, a tactic known as SEO poisoning.

The Angel Nuzhat and Alina Amir Clickbait Cases

Investigations into the Angel Nuzhat 12-minute MMS trend revealed that the name itself is likely fabricated for clickbait purposes. Similarly, posts circulating under Alina Amir’s name use sensational thumbnails and captions to trigger clicks but rarely lead to actual content. 

Cybersecurity analysts warn that malware embedded in these links can steal banking credentials, hijack social media accounts, and compromise private data without the user realizing it.

This pattern mirrors earlier viral hoaxes involving public figures such as Arohi Mim and Mathira Khan, where AI-generated deepfakes were used to spread fabricated content for financial gain.

How Cybercriminals Exploit Deepfakes and Clickbait

Experts explain that cybercriminals constantly monitor trending search terms. Once a name gains traction, fake landing pages, Telegram groups, and shortened URLs are created within hours. 

Some even exploit trusted domains, such as educational websites, to host fake content, increasing the perceived legitimacy of the links.

AI-powered deepfake technology has made it easier to create realistic but fake images and videos, amplifying the risk of misinformation. 

Analysts warn that digital voyeurism, or the online search for sensational “leaked” content, plays directly into the hands of scammers. Each click fuels the cycle of viral exploitation.

Staying Safe Online amid deepfake threats

Cybersecurity professionals advise users to avoid clicking on suspicious links, especially those promising “full leaked videos.” Verification through credible news sources is essential. 

Using multi-factor authentication, unique passwords, and adjusting privacy settings can further reduce exposure to deepfake scams. Updating devices and software regularly also ensures that security vulnerabilities are patched promptly.

The Future of Digital Safety in India

India’s commitment to regulate deepfakes at the AI Summit 2026 reflects a growing effort to prevent phishing, malware, and cyber fraud online. 

By promoting authenticity labels and encouraging global cooperation, policymakers hope to create a safer digital environment.

As viral MMS trends like Alina Amir and Angel Nuzhat demonstrate, clickbait-driven misinformation is a persistent threat. Experts emphasize that in the age of AI, users must “verify before you click” and prioritize digital security over curiosity. 

The question remains whether India’s regulatory push can mark the beginning of a safer, more trustworthy online ecosystem.

ALSO READ: Why Bangladesh Closed Its Airspace To SpiceJet? Northeast Operations Hit As Dhaka Denies Overflight Access

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai impact summitdeepfakeIndia AI Impact SummitIndia AI Impact Summit 2026latest mmsmmsviral mmsviral videoviral video mms latest

RELATED News

Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

Punjab Horror: 99-Year-Old Woman, Who Lived Alone, Killed Brutally During Robbery, Body With Bruises Found Stuffed Inside Iron Trunk

Why Bangladesh Closed Its Airspace To SpiceJet? Northeast Operations Hit As Dhaka Denies Overflight Access

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

LATEST NEWS

Irfan Pathan Mocks Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup Century vs Namibia, Says “Kamaal Hai”

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Were Two Foreign Girls Involved In Fetish And Rough Sex Buried At Epstein’s 7600-Acre Zorro Ranch? New Mexico Investigates Chilling Accusations As Claims Of Secret Burials Surface

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Isha Koppikar: These Bollywood Divas Ruled The Power Dressing At Its Finest

Grandest North India Mahashivratri Celebration Sets New Benchmark at Bharat Mandapam

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?

India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?
India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?
India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?
India Warned Against Deepfake Threats At AI Summit- From Alina Amir To Angel Nuzhat Viral MMS Controversy, Is The Era Of Clickbait Misinformation Over?

QUICK LINKS