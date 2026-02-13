LIVE TV
Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

‘Angel Nuzhat 12-minute MMS’ is a fake viral bait. Cybercriminals use malware links to steal data via WhatsApp, Telegram and X shares.

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS. (Photo: X)
Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 18:42:56 IST

A so-called “Angel Nuzhat 12-minute viral MMS” is being widely searched and circulated across WhatsApp, Telegram and X, with users claiming access to an “original video link.” Cyber experts and fact-checkers, however, say no such video exists. Instead, the trend is being exploited by cybercriminals who are using the viral keyword to spread malware, phishing links and data-stealing files.

The pattern mirrors earlier hoaxes involving Mathira Khan, Alina Amir, and Arohi Mim, where alleged “obscene videos” turned out to be either AI deepfakes or non-existent bait designed to lure curious users into clicking harmful links.

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: ‘Ghost File’ Malware Disguised as Video

According to cyber security analysts, most links titled “Angel Nuzhat 12 Minute Video” do not play any clip. Instead, they trigger the download of a “ghost file” a malicious file that silently installs spyware or malware on a device.

Once installed, this file can:

  • Steal banking credentials and passwords

  • Access private photos and files

  • Hijack social media accounts

  • Install betting or spam apps without consent

Users believe they are accessing a viral video, but in reality, they are handing over control of their devices to hackers.

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: How Search Trends Are Being Exploited

In the last 24 hours, searches for “Angel Nuzhat MMS” and similar phrases have surged on Google and social platforms. Cybercriminals closely monitor such trends and quickly create fake landing pages, Telegram posts, and shortened URLs to trap users.

Several Telegram groups are falsely claiming to share the “original link,” but fact checks confirm these are entirely fabricated traps.

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: From Real Crime to Fake Viral Bait

Investigators note a dangerous evolution in these scams. In some cases, scammers mix real criminal cases with AI-generated deepfake hoaxes to make their bait more believable.

For instance, a genuine sextortion racket busted in Karimnagar involved a woman named Lalitha, where police seized actual evidence as part of their probe. That real case is now being used by scammers as a reference point to push fake “leaked videos” online.

Similarly, earlier viral claims tied to Alina Amir and Arohi Mim were later identified as AI-manipulated deepfakes designed to generate curiosity and clicks.

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Why ‘Angel Nuzhat’ Is Pure Clickbait

Cyber experts stress that “Angel Nuzhat” appears to be a fabricated name used purely as clickbait. There is no verified identity, no confirmed incident, and no authentic video.

The goal is simple: exploit curiosity around “leaked MMS” searches and redirect users to malware-infected links.

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Cyber Department Advisory: How to Stay Safe

Authorities have issued public warnings urging users to remain cautious:

  • Do not click on suspicious or forwarded links

  • Avoid messages asking you to download apps to watch videos

  • Enable Two-Factor Authentication on social accounts

  • Verify viral claims through trusted news sources

  • Report suspicious links and groups

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: The Bigger Problem: Digital Voyeurism Meets Cybercrime

Experts say the real driver behind such scams is digital voyeurism the tendency of users to search for sensational “leaked videos” without verifying authenticity. Scammers weaponize this curiosity using AI tools, fake thumbnails, and trending names.

As the line between real incidents and AI-generated hoaxes blurs, users searching for such content often end up becoming victims of cybercrime instead of consumers of information.

There is no real “Angel Nuzhat 12-minute MMS.” What exists is a well-designed cyber scam capitalising on viral search behaviour, similar to previous hoaxes involving Mathira Khan, Alina Amir, and Arohi Mim.

Clicking such links can cost users their privacy, money, and digital security. The safest action is simple: don’t click, don’t share, and don’t search for unverified “viral MMS” content.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 6:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS