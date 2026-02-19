Why Bangladesh Closed Its Airspace To SpiceJet? Northeast Operations Hit As Dhaka Denies Overflight Access

Bangladesh has barred Indian budget airline SpiceJet from using its airspace because it has not cleared pending dues for air navigation charges, multiple reports said on Thursday. The move has forced the airline to reroute some flights on longer paths, especially on routes from Kolkata to Northeast India, increasing flying time and potentially raising fuel costs.

Reports say that the restriction was imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) after SpiceJet allegedly failed to pay navigation fees that countries charge airlines for using their airspace, including air traffic control, communication and safety systems. While the exact amount or nature of the dues has not been disclosed, industry insiders said the airline may have defaulted on payments for several months.

SpiceJet Flights Take Longer Routes

With Bangladeshi airspace unavailable, as per reports, flights from Kolkata to destinations such as Guwahati and Imphal are now taking longer routes that avoid Bangladesh’s territory. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 confirms that these SpiceJet flights are not crossing into Bangladeshi skies and have extended flight durations as a result.

According to reports, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline is in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities. “These are routine industry issues and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

So far, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has not issued any official comment in response to requests for clarification on the issue. The announcement also had an effect on SpiceJet’s shares, which were trading nearly 1 per cent lower at Rs 16.81 apiece on the BSE during afternoon trade, as per reports.

SpiceJet Faces Financial Pressure

This development comes at a tough time for the airline. Last week, SpiceJet reported a loss of Rs 269.27 crore in the three months ended December 2025, as higher costs and one-time expenses weighed on the company’s finances.

Analysts say that having to fly longer routes could further increase operational costs, especially fuel expenses, at a time when SpiceJet is trying to recover from financial stress.

Also Read: Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’