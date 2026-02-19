Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya Chhattisgarh High Court
LIVE TV
Home > India > Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Sundar Pichai declared Google plans to build an all encompassing artificial intelligence center in Visakhapatnam which will form part of the company's $15 billion investment in India while he described artificial intelligence as the most significant technological advancement that people will experience throughout their entire lives. He explained that Vizag has developed into a worldwide artificial intelligence center which will create new employment opportunities and develop advanced digital systems to benefit both India and the rest of the world.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 19, 2026 11:16:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Sundar Pichai spoke at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on his own experience and made a big infrastructure promise to the digital future of India. Addressing a high profile audience, Pichai remembered his time as a student when he used to travel by train to Chennai and then IIT Kharagpur, and by Visakhapatnam, a small city that had a bright future. Using that memory as a comparison to the change that India undergoes today, he stated that the rate of change within the country still makes him inspired. He revealed that Google is setting up a full stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its USD 15 billion infrastructure investment in India that is a major expansion of the company infrastructure and strengthening the role of India in the global technology ecosystem.

What Did Sundar Pichai Say At AI Impact Summit 2026 Delhi?

It is intended that the proposed AI hub will accommodate the gigawatt scale computing capacity and new international subsea cable gateway, which will be used to provide next generation artificial intelligence services and introduce high skilled jobs to the area. Pichai explained the creation of Visakhapatnam as an international AI hub as a representation of India as a whole increasing in digital development. He pointed out that the summit itself indicates the preoccupation of India with multilateral co operation managed by the pillars of People, Planet and Progress. In his view, artificial intelligence is the largest platform evolution of our era (and capable of) of assisting the emergent economies to overcome the gaps of standard development, as long as it is used responsibly and inclusively.

Sundar Pichai On ‘AI has the potential to transform the lives’

In discussing the scientific discovery of AI, Pichai named examples like AlphaFold, a product of Google DeepMind, which surmounted decades of difficulties in predicting protein structures, and has since empowered millions of scientists across the globe to make progress in areas of vaccines, antibiotic resistance and disease biomarkers. He claimed that similar audacious queries are presently being posed throughout the scientific hierarchy, starting with cataloguing DNA data, through the creation of AI agents and genuine research partners. Carefully focusing on optimism, Pichai finished his speech with the statement that AI has the potential to transform the lives of billions of people and help humanity solve some of its most challenging issues but the potential of the technology relies on the progress in ethics and making sure that the advantages of the technology are available to all parts of the globe and communities.

You Might Be Interested In

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote ‘After Careful Consideration,’ Foundation Confirms

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 11:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10India AI Impact Summit 2026sundar pichaiSundar Pichai India AI Impact Summit 2026Sundar Pichai ai summitVisakhapatnam AI hub

RELATED News

Shivneri Fort Incident: Three Injured After Devotee Slips On Stairs, Pune Rural SP Rules Out Stampede

Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote ‘After Careful Consideration,’ Foundation Confirms

Neha Singh’s ‘Divert Media’ Viral Remark Fuels Galgotias University RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 , Adds ‘Open To Work’ Tag On LinkedIn — Watch Video

Ramadan Calendar 2026: First Roza Tommorw, Check Iftar and Sehri Time on February 19, Crescent Moon Sighted in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow

‘Must Not Display Items That Are Not Theirs’: Centre Steps In Amid Galgotias University Fiasco At AI Summit 2026 As Professor Neha Singh Faces Heat Over Innovation Claim Of Orion Robodog

LATEST NEWS

Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral MMS: ‘Wanted To Be A Porn Star,’ Rewa Man Arrested For Allegedly Uploading Wife’s Private Clip

Is NSE Really On Holiday Today? February 19 Settlement Pause – What Every Trader Needs to Know

After Massive Trolling Over “I Condom The Attack” Typo, Pakistan Now Mocked  For Misspelling  ‘Unites States’ In Shehbaz Sharif US Visit Post

Ex-Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Imad Wasim Releases Private Conversations, Appeals to Mohsin Naqvi

Why Is NCC Share Price Under Pressure? Two-Year NHAI Debarment Shakes Investor Confidence – Here’s What We Know So Far

Bangladesh Murder Accused Detained At Delhi Airport After Boasting In Viral Video About Killing Hindu Cop, Was Heading To Finland

Precious Metal Price Drop Alert! Gold and Silver Under Global Pressure, Festive Boost Ahead; Check City-Wise Rates, MCX Trends, And Where Gold Is Cheaper

Vivo V70 Elite Launching TODAY: Check Price In India, Specifications, Highlights And Key Details Inside

Who Is Carlos Turcios? MAGA Activist’s ‘3rd World Aliens’ Remark On Hanuman Statue In Texas Sparks Massive Outrage

‘I Love Nicki Minaj’: Donald Trump Praises Rapper’s ‘Beautiful Skin And Long Nails’ At Black History Month Event After Presenting President’s Gold Card — Watch Viral Video

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’
Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’
Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’
Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

QUICK LINKS