Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Sundar Pichai spoke at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on his own experience and made a big infrastructure promise to the digital future of India. Addressing a high profile audience, Pichai remembered his time as a student when he used to travel by train to Chennai and then IIT Kharagpur, and by Visakhapatnam, a small city that had a bright future. Using that memory as a comparison to the change that India undergoes today, he stated that the rate of change within the country still makes him inspired. He revealed that Google is setting up a full stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its USD 15 billion infrastructure investment in India that is a major expansion of the company infrastructure and strengthening the role of India in the global technology ecosystem.

What Did Sundar Pichai Say At AI Impact Summit 2026 Delhi?

It is intended that the proposed AI hub will accommodate the gigawatt scale computing capacity and new international subsea cable gateway, which will be used to provide next generation artificial intelligence services and introduce high skilled jobs to the area. Pichai explained the creation of Visakhapatnam as an international AI hub as a representation of India as a whole increasing in digital development. He pointed out that the summit itself indicates the preoccupation of India with multilateral co operation managed by the pillars of People, Planet and Progress. In his view, artificial intelligence is the largest platform evolution of our era (and capable of) of assisting the emergent economies to overcome the gaps of standard development, as long as it is used responsibly and inclusively.

Sundar Pichai On ‘ AI has the potential to transform the lives’

In discussing the scientific discovery of AI, Pichai named examples like AlphaFold, a product of Google DeepMind, which surmounted decades of difficulties in predicting protein structures, and has since empowered millions of scientists across the globe to make progress in areas of vaccines, antibiotic resistance and disease biomarkers. He claimed that similar audacious queries are presently being posed throughout the scientific hierarchy, starting with cataloguing DNA data, through the creation of AI agents and genuine research partners. Carefully focusing on optimism, Pichai finished his speech with the statement that AI has the potential to transform the lives of billions of people and help humanity solve some of its most challenging issues but the potential of the technology relies on the progress in ethics and making sure that the advantages of the technology are available to all parts of the globe and communities.

(With Inputs From ANI)

