SpiceJet Share Price Takes Off! Airline Doubles Fleet And Expands Winter Routes In Bold Comeback Move

SpiceJet Shares Price Soar to Three-Month High: Investors Buckle Up for Takeoff!
Looks like SpiceJet is flying high again, and this time, it’s not just in the skies! The budget airline’s stock zoomed 6% in intraday trade on October 27, touching a three-month high of ₹40.59 apiece.
That’s three straight sessions of solid gains, bringing total returns to an impressive 22.5%, not a bad week for investors who didn’t unfasten their seatbelts!
The rally has traders buzzing that SpiceJet’s long-delayed comeback may finally be ready for departure. With expansion plans, new routes, and fresh aircraft set to join the fleet, market sentiment seems to be cruising on optimism.
Investors are now watching closely to see if this flight of fortune will reach cruising altitude, or face a little market turbulence along the way. Either way, SpiceJet has clearly reignited investor excitement on Dalal Street!
SpiceJet Shares Price: Management’s Take: A New Phase of Growth
Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said,
“This winter marks a significant phase of growth for SpiceJet. Doubling our daily flights is a clear reflection of SpiceJet’s renewed momentum and growth strategy. The steady expansion of our fleet will allow us to enhance frequency on key routes and launch new destinations, delivering more choice, capacity, and value to our passengers.”
