SpiceJet Share Price Takes Off! Airline Doubles Fleet And Expands Winter Routes In Bold Comeback Move

SpiceJet Shares Price Soar to Three-Month High: Investors Buckle Up for Takeoff!

Looks like SpiceJet is flying high again, and this time, it’s not just in the skies! The budget airline’s stock zoomed 6% in intraday trade on October 27, touching a three-month high of ₹40.59 apiece.

That’s three straight sessions of solid gains, bringing total returns to an impressive 22.5%, not a bad week for investors who didn’t unfasten their seatbelts!

The rally has traders buzzing that SpiceJet’s long-delayed comeback may finally be ready for departure. With expansion plans, new routes, and fresh aircraft set to join the fleet, market sentiment seems to be cruising on optimism.

Investors are now watching closely to see if this flight of fortune will reach cruising altitude, or face a little market turbulence along the way. Either way, SpiceJet has clearly reignited investor excitement on Dalal Street!

SpiceJet Shares Price: Management’s Take: A New Phase of Growth

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said,

“This winter marks a significant phase of growth for SpiceJet. Doubling our daily flights is a clear reflection of SpiceJet’s renewed momentum and growth strategy. The steady expansion of our fleet will allow us to enhance frequency on key routes and launch new destinations, delivering more choice, capacity, and value to our passengers.”

What’s Fueling The SpiceJet Shares Price Rally? Here’s what’s sending SpiceJet shares soaring: Winter Schedule Boost: The airline announced plans to operate 250 daily flights in Winter 2025.

Massive Growth: This marks a 100% increase from 125 flights in Summer 2025.

Year-on-Year Jump: The new schedule is also up from 150 flights during last winter.

Investor Excitement: The announcement signals strong growth momentum and rising demand for air travel, sparking renewed confidence in SpiceJet’s turnaround. “This represents a 100% increase compared to the Summer 2025 schedule,” the airline said, highlighting its strong growth trajectory and the rising demand for air travel in both domestic and international markets.

SpiceJet Big Winter Takeoff: Expansion Highlights Here’s what’s fueling SpiceJet’s latest growth story: Fleet Boost: The airline plans to more than double its operational fleet by November 2025.

Capacity Surge: SpiceJet aims to triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM) to meet the rising passenger demand.

More Flights: The airline will operate 250 daily flights, up from 125 in Summer 2025 and 150 last winter.

Leased Aircraft Induction: 19 leased aircraft will join the fleet in the coming weeks, with rollout in phases starting October 26, 2025.

New International Routes: Nonstop daily flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai will take off soon, boosting connectivity for India's leisure travellers. In short SpiceJet's gearing up for a high-altitude comeback this winter!