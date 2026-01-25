LIVE TV
After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Leak Claims Go Viral — Is It An Online Scam? The Truth Will Shock You

Arohi Mim has established herself as a successful content creator and model who attracts a large audience through her social media platforms as she shares content related to her lifestyle and fashion and her entertainment activities.

Published: January 25, 2026 14:37:04 IST

A social media rumor claims that a ‘3 minute 24 second’ private video of Bangladeshi social media influencer Arohi Mim has gone viral because people share it across multiple platforms. Reports note that after earlier claims of a longer ’19 minute 34 second’ clip, this shorter clip has now become a trending search term in India and beyond. 

Cybersecurity experts and fact checkers have determined that these claims remain unconfirmed because they form part of a purposeful disinformation campaign which includes fake evidence and actual video evidence. No reliable news organization or official source has established that real intimate personal recordings of Arohi Mim exist or that those recordings have been verified. Analysts emphasize that such links and thumbnails are often used as clickbait tactics designed to lure users to unsafe websites, phishing pages or malware downloads.

After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Claims Go Viral 

Arohi Mim has established herself as a successful content creator and model who attracts a large audience through her social media platforms as she shares content related to her lifestyle and fashion and her entertainment activities. Experts warn that clicking on or sharing purported video links risks exposing devices to malware, scams or data theft, and that engaging with alleged intimate content without consent can violate privacy and legal standards in many jurisdictions. Internet users should avoid clicking on suspicious links according to authorities and digital safety advocates who recommend that users should verify information through trustworthy sources and that they should not share content that has not been verified and contains private information. Digital security analysts have identified the Arohi Mim ‘viral video’ trend as an example of how online false information spreads quickly which requires people to be cautious when they encounter sensational stories.

Also Read: From 19-Minute Leaked MMS Video To 7:11 Viral Clip: How Explicit Content Is Normalising Harm And Eroding Privacy- Is It Negatively Impacting Minds?

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 2:37 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS