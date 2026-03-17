India Weather Update For March 18: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Hailstorms, Cooling Relief In Delhi, Northeast And Karnataka; Check IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall to continue at isolated places in Northeast India, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall intensity is expected to decrease thereafter, though heavy showers of 7 to 11 centimeters have already been recorded over the past day. Strong winds ranging from 30 to 50 kilometers per hour and lightning are also likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 17 and 18.

Wet Spell Approaches Northwest India

A new wet spell is set to affect northwest India, bringing widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall in the western Himalayan region from March 18 to 20. Himachal Pradesh is under alert for heavy rain and snowfall on March 19 and 20, while Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir are expected to receive similar conditions on March 20.

In the plains, hailstorms may occur in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on March 19 and 20, with thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 70 kmph likely in Uttarakhand.

Rain, Hail, and Thunderstorms in Central and Eastern India

Central and eastern India are expected to experience continued rain and thunderstorms until March 21. Hailstorms are predicted in Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on March 18 and 19, while West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha may face hailstorms with strong winds of 50 to 70 kmph on March 20 and 21. Telangana and Karnataka will see light to moderate rainfall with occasional lightning until March 21, according to the IMD.

Cooling Relief Across India

The ongoing pre-monsoon activity is expected to bring much-needed relief from the recent heatwave. The IMD has confirmed that there is no possibility of a heat wave in the next seven days. Temperatures in northwest India may rise slightly by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days, followed by a drop of 5 to 7 degrees over the next three days. Maximum temperatures in central India and the southern peninsula are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka Experiences Pre-Monsoon Showers and Hail

Karnataka witnessed its first spell of pre-monsoon showers, including a hailstorm in Bengaluru. Maximum temperatures dropped to 32.3 degrees Celsius in the city and 32 degrees Celsius at HAL Airport.

Light to moderate rain is expected in northern and coastal districts such as Malnad, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kasaragod, Dharwad, and Belagavi until March 21, while summer showers will continue in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

Moderate rainfall in Belagavi caused waterlogging and flooding, highlighting the need for improved drainage. Bengaluru residents can expect pleasant weather with cloudy skies and light winds, with temperatures ranging between 19 and 32 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Delhi Prepares for Pre-Monsoon Showers

Delhi and surrounding regions are set to witness pre-monsoon showers between March 18 and 20, with sporadic rainfall on March 18 intensifying on March 19 and 20, peaking on the last day.

Maximum temperatures will remain around 32 degrees Celsius, dipping below 30 degrees Celsius on rainy days. By March 21, the system is expected to move out, though isolated showers may continue within a 100-kilometer radius. Overall, the pleasant conditions usually observed in March are returning to the capital and several other regions of India.

IMD Advisory for Residents

The IMD has urged residents to exercise caution due to heavy rainfall, hailstorms, strong winds, and lightning, particularly in Northeast India, the western Himalayan region, and Karnataka. This ongoing pre-monsoon activity promises relief from heat and a welcome change in weather conditions across much of India.

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