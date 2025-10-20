LIVE TV
Home > India > Diwali On The LoC: Indian Army Lights Up Forward Posts In Kupwara With Festive Zeal

Diwali On The LoC: Indian Army Lights Up Forward Posts In Kupwara With Festive Zeal

In Kupwara’s freezing LoC posts, Indian Army personnel celebrated Diwali with lights, sweets, and prayers. Far from families, soldiers showcased unwavering duty and resilience. Their festive spirit illuminated the harsh border terrain.

Indian Army jawans celebrate Diwali at Kupwara LoC posts, showing courage, unity, and festive spirit despite harsh conditions. Photo: Abid Nabi.
Indian Army jawans celebrate Diwali at Kupwara LoC posts, showing courage, unity, and festive spirit despite harsh conditions. Photo: Abid Nabi.

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 20, 2025 18:56:59 IST

Diwali On The LoC: Indian Army Lights Up Forward Posts In Kupwara With Festive Zeal

Srinagar October 20: Braving sub-zero temperatures and harsh terrain, Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district celebrated Diwali with unmatched enthusiasm, reaffirming their unflinching commitment to duty and nation.

Stationed at forward posts near the border, far from their families and homes, soldiers marked the festival of lights by lighting diyas, sharing sweets, and exchanging warm greetings with fellow comrades. Despite the chill in the air and the constant threat of enemy action, the spirit of Diwali glowed brightly in the mountains.

According to sources, the celebrations began with a special prayer held at makeshift temples within the camps, followed by distribution of sweets and light cultural activities. “Even in these difficult conditions, the morale of our jawans remains sky-high. They find strength in each other and in their duty to the nation,” a senior Army official said.

The Diwali festivities were not just about tradition, but also about showcasing the Army’s resolve and resilience in the face of adversity. With threats of infiltration and cross-border firing always looming large, the soldiers stood united, turning a frontline post into a beacon of hope and strength.

Commanding officers at various posts praised the jawans for their discipline, courage, and the spirit of brotherhood. “This Diwali, like every other, is a reminder of what we protect the peace and freedom of our people. Even here at the LoC, we celebrate with pride and purpose,” an officer said.

The celebrations also sent a clear message: while the nation rejoices in safety and light, its protectors continue to stand guard resilient, devoted, and undeterred.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 6:56 PM IST
Diwali On The LoC: Indian Army Lights Up Forward Posts In Kupwara With Festive Zeal

