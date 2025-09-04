LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Army's 50 RR Launches Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit South Kashmir

Indian Army’s 50 RR Launches Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit South Kashmir

Amid severe floods in South Kashmir’s Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama districts, the Indian Army’s 50 RR conducted large-scale rescues, evacuating residents from submerged homes. Collaborating with local authorities, they provided shelter, food, and medical aid.

Working alongside the civil administration and local volunteers, Army personnel have relocated families to safer areas. (Image Credit - Feroz Wani)
Working alongside the civil administration and local volunteers, Army personnel have relocated families to safer areas. (Image Credit - Feroz Wani)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 4, 2025 20:12:51 IST

Srinagar, Sep 4: As floodwaters inundated residential areas across South Kashmir, the Indian Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched swift and large-scale rescue operations to aid the affected population.

Dozens of residents trapped in submerged houses were evacuated under challenging conditions. Locals, overwhelmed with emotion, said, “We had lost hope as the water kept rising, but the Army came and saved us. We are grateful for their timely intervention.”

Over the past 48 hours, continuous heavy rainfall has caused flash floods in several low-lying areas, particularly in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama districts. The flood situation has forced hundreds to flee their homes.

In collaboration with civil administration and local volunteers, Army personnel have moved families to safer zones. Designated shelter homes have been activated across affected areas, and food and medical supplies are being distributed.

Adding to the scale of response, the Indian Army is also monitoring the situation using drones and helicopters, ensuring timely identification of stranded individuals. So far, thousands have been rescued, and efforts are ongoing in multiple flood-hit pockets.

Indian Army’s 50 RR Launches Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit South Kashmir

