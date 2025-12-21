LIVE TV
Indian Railways Fare Hike From December 26: Check New Ticket Prices, Impact and Exemptions

Indian Railways Fare Hike From December 26: Check New Ticket Prices, Impact and Exemptions

Indian Railways will implement a marginal fare hike from December 26, 2025, mainly affecting Mail/Express and AC trains, while short-distance travel and daily commuters remain exempt.

Indian Railways Fare Hike From December 26: Check New Ticket Prices, Impact and Exemptions

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 21, 2025 13:57:36 IST

Indian Railways Fare Hike From December 26: Check New Ticket Prices, Impact and Exemptions

Indian Railways made a slight increase in fare, which will be effective from December 26, 2025. The fare hike is mainly for the mail/express and AC trains. This move is a measure aimed at offsetting the rising cost of operations of railways but will not include the short distance journeys. 

Key Changes 

The price of tickets will be increased by 1 paisa/km for Ordinary Class tickets over 215 km. Moreover, 2 paise/km will be charged for Mail/Express non-AC and all AC classes (Sleeper, 3A, 2A, 1A). The same price will be for local trains which run in the suburbs, monthly season tickets (MST), or journeys of less than 215 km in general class. For example, a 500 km non-AC trip will now be Rs 10 more expensive, and Rs 15-20 more for a 1,000 km AC trip. 

Revenue Impact 

The railway’s revenue loss from the fare changes will be partly offset by the expected annual gain of Rs 600 crore, thus helping to maintain the operations of the railway in times of fuel inflation. The long-distance passengers will not have to pay much extra; for example, the price of a Mumbai-Delhi Sleeper ticket will be raised by ~Rs 25. 

 

Exemptions & Relief 

Daily commuters will not be affected; women and elders will continue to benefit from concessions. The dynamic pricing and flexi-fares will remain the same. Tickets can be purchased through the IRCTC app/site; alternatively, UTS can be checked for unreserved. 

 

Why Now? 

According to the Railway Board, this revision is the first one in years, and it is done to achieve the balance of affordability with the operations (e.g., tracks, Vande Bharat rollout). Critics say it is a pre-budget tweak; meanwhile, unions press for the rollback. 

 

Passenger Tips 

  • Book early to secure the old prices until December 25. 

  • Choose Garib Rath and Tejas trains for better value. 

  • If traveling often, take up the Rail Pass option. 

Traveling is still affordable at around Rs 0.30/km for basic fare. Full information will be available on indianrail.gov.in after Dec 26.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 1:49 PM IST
Indian Railways Fare Hike From December 26: Check New Ticket Prices, Impact and Exemptions

