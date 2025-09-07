LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

J&K LG Manoj Sinha, at Kashmir University’s international conference, said Operation Sindoor showcases India’s rise in defence and innovation. He stressed academia’s role in nanotech, urging research in soil sensors for disaster warnings, and highlighted India’s global leadership under PM Modi.

LG Sinha called on Kashmir University to lead advancements in nanotechnology and nano-chemical research. (Image - X/LGKashmir)
LG Sinha called on Kashmir University to lead advancements in nanotechnology and nano-chemical research. (Image - X/LGKashmir)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 7, 2025 21:18:07 IST

Srinagar, Sept 07: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor has demonstrated to the world that India is fast emerging as a formidable force, particularly in defence, innovation, and security.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a five-day International Conference at the University of Kashmir, LG Sinha highlighted India’s transformative journey in the security and technology sectors. He said, “For a long time, Jammu and Kashmir’s security sector remained restricted, but today, with strong national resolve, India is asserting its capabilities on a global stage.”

The LG said Operation Sindoor served as a testament to the country’s growing strength and the seamless integration of defence with technological innovation. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the convergence of innovation and defence has become the cornerstone of India’s progress,” he said.

He expressed confidence that premier institutions such as IITs and other research centres would continue to play a pivotal role in developing indigenous and innovative solutions that will further strengthen India’s defence and disaster preparedness capabilities.

Emphasizing the role of academia, LG Sinha urged Kashmir University to take a leadership position in nano-technology and nano-chemical research. “Just as J&K has shown resilience in the face of climate change, the region’s academic institutions must now focus on frontier technologies like nanotech,” he said.

He suggested that innovations such as soil sensors could be game-changers in providing early warnings for natural disasters like landslides — particularly in vulnerable zones of the Himalayan belt.

“These technologies won’t just serve India but will also be of immense value to the entire Himalayan region,” LG Sinha concluded, urging scholars and scientists to work together for solutions that serve humanity at large.

Tags: kashmirmanoj sinha

RELATED News

Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
PM Modi to visit Himachal on Sept 9 to assess rain-inflicted damage: Former CM Jairam Thakur
"Action should be taken against the person": Tejashwi Yadav on Hazratbal incident

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her
Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab
"God saved you for me": Shahid Kapoor pens adorable note to celebrate Mira Rajput's birthday
Millet vs Quinoa: Which Superfood Is Better For Effective Weight Loss And Health?
"Action should be taken against the person": Tejashwi Yadav on Hazratbal incident
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

QUICK LINKS