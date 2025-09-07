India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sept 07: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor has demonstrated to the world that India is fast emerging as a formidable force, particularly in defence, innovation, and security.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a five-day International Conference at the University of Kashmir, LG Sinha highlighted India’s transformative journey in the security and technology sectors. He said, “For a long time, Jammu and Kashmir’s security sector remained restricted, but today, with strong national resolve, India is asserting its capabilities on a global stage.”

The LG said Operation Sindoor served as a testament to the country’s growing strength and the seamless integration of defence with technological innovation. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the convergence of innovation and defence has become the cornerstone of India’s progress,” he said.

He expressed confidence that premier institutions such as IITs and other research centres would continue to play a pivotal role in developing indigenous and innovative solutions that will further strengthen India’s defence and disaster preparedness capabilities.

Emphasizing the role of academia, LG Sinha urged Kashmir University to take a leadership position in nano-technology and nano-chemical research. “Just as J&K has shown resilience in the face of climate change, the region’s academic institutions must now focus on frontier technologies like nanotech,” he said.

He suggested that innovations such as soil sensors could be game-changers in providing early warnings for natural disasters like landslides — particularly in vulnerable zones of the Himalayan belt.

“These technologies won’t just serve India but will also be of immense value to the entire Himalayan region,” LG Sinha concluded, urging scholars and scientists to work together for solutions that serve humanity at large.