India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Completes 180 kmph Trials: Fast, Safe, and Comfortable Overnight Journey Awaits Passengers

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set To Connect Guwahati And Kolkata

The government has successfully completed the trial, testing, and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, and the first route chosen is between Guwahati and Kolkata, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the first sleeper train soon.

“For a long time, there has been demand for new-generation trains. Vande Bharat chair car started a new era in Indian Railways, and people liked it a lot. Requests are coming from all over the country for running Vande Bharat trains,” the minister said.

Designed for long-distance travel of over a thousand kilometers, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train promises a fast, comfortable, and modern travel experience. It is equipped with advanced safety features, improved suspension, and world-class sleeper coaches for convenient overnight journeys.

Fares on the Guwahati-Howrah route have been set at approximately ₹2,300 for 3AC, ₹3,000 for 2AC, and ₹3,600 for First AC, significantly lower than airfare, which ranges between ₹6,000–₹10,000. By the end of 2026, around 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are expected to be inducted, with expansion continuing rapidly in the coming year.

Successful High-Speed Trials Highlight Advanced Technology

Indian Railways completed the final high-speed trial under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on the Kota-Nagda section, where the train reached 180 kmph. Technical evaluations assessed ride stability, oscillation, vibration behaviour, braking performance, emergency braking, and safety systems. The CRS declared the trial successful, confirming the train’s readiness for service.

A video shared by Minister Vaishnaw showcased the water-glass stability test, where glasses remained steady even at high speed, demonstrating superior suspension, ride quality, and technical robustness. The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake has been designed for long-distance passengers and includes modern amenities such as comfortable sleeper berths, digital passenger information systems, automatic doors, modern toilets, and energy-efficient technologies.

World-Class Safety And Passenger Features

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is packed with technological advancements and safety measures:

Fitted with KAVACH automatic train protection system

Crashworthy, jerk-free semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers

Fire barrier doors and aerosol-based fire detection in electrical cabinets and lavatories

Regenerative braking system for energy efficiency

Air conditioning with UV-C lamp-based disinfection systems

Centrally controlled automatic plug doors and fully sealed wider gangways

CCTV surveillance in all coaches

Emergency talk-back unit for passenger communication with train staff

Special lavatory facilities for Divyangjan passengers in driving coaches

Centralized Coach Monitoring System for real-time condition monitoring

Ergonomically designed ladders for ease of climbing onto upper berths

The successful CRS high-speed trial marks a major technical milestone, paving the way for the Vande Bharat Sleeper services. This achievement highlights Indian Railways’ commitment to safety, innovation, and indigenous rail manufacturing, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

