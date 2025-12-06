LIVE TV
Home > India > Indigo Airlines Flight Chaos Reaches SC: Advocate Demands Inquiry, Compensation And Strict Guidelines

Indigo Airlines Flight Chaos Reaches SC: Advocate Demands Inquiry, Compensation And Strict Guidelines

The Indigo Airlines flight chaos has reached to Supreme court. Advocate Narendra Mishra has written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding the issue.

The Indigo flight cancellation reaches Supreme court, credit: ANI
The Indigo flight cancellation reaches Supreme court, credit: ANI

Published By: Sambhv Sharma
Last updated: December 6, 2025 18:18:39 IST

Indigo Airlines Flight Chaos Reaches SC: Advocate Demands Inquiry, Compensation And Strict Guidelines

New Delhi: The issue of domestic flights cancellation, causing major problems for passengers has reached the Supreme Court. Advocate Narendra Mishra has written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. 

He requested the Court to take Suo Motu action. The letter says that the cancellations have created a serious aviation crisis and have affected lakhs of people. The letter representation raises serious concerns under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The letter petition seeks alternative travel arrangements and compensation for the affected passengers.  Advocate Narendra Mishra, speaking to iTV Network, questioned the terms under which IndiGo airline operates.

He asked how such a crisis was allowed to happen and whether companies have been given more importance than the interests of the country. He said no monopoly or exclusive rights should exist. 

Mishra said that need was for clear guidelines in such cases and prayed from the top court for immediate directions to IndiGo to resume its flights. He furhter said that a high-level penalty should also be imposed on the airline.

The plea terms new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules for pilots wrong and also the reason behind the flight cancellations. The petition also states that cancelling flights in such a manner violates Article 21 of Indian constitution.  Passengers, including the elderly, children, persons with disabilities, and people struggling with illnesses were stranded at airports for hours.

The petition further states that passengers were not provided even basic facilities like food, water, rest areas, clothing, medicines. The petition seeks accountability of IndiGo, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 6:17 PM IST
QUICK LINKS