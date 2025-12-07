IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Under DGCA Radar, Told To Reply In 24 Hours After Sudden Show-Cause Notice Drop

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not only demanded an explanation from IndiGo’s CEO Pieter Elbers within 24 hours but also issued him a stinging show-cause notice for the massive and ongoing flight disruptions that have wreaked havoc and caused distress across the nation.

The aviation regulator’s notice directly attributes responsibility to Elbers and argues that as CEO he “failed in [his] duty to ensure the timely arrangements for the conduct of reliable operations” along with the provisioning of necessary facilities for the passengers.

This prompt action highlights the crisis’ severity, which resulted in the airline’s cancellation of the largest number of flights in a day, ultimately and dramatically affected its on-time performance. The DGCA has cautioned that the failure to give a satisfactory response will mean the case is decided ex-parte, which could also lead to substantial enforcement actions and fines imposed not just on the airline but also on its management.

Operational Oversight Failure

The crux of the DGCA’s allegation revolves around a major operational failure and neglect connected to the new rules for pilot rest introduced.

The regulator reported that it was the “non-provisioning of adequate arrangements” by IndiGo to meet the requirements of the approved Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) scheme which caused the flight cancellations across the network. The new rules which went into effect on November 1st contained among others, the extension of the night duty period definition and limitation of the pilots’ night landings.

IndiGo’s supposed hesitance to cope with the mandatory crew changes led directly to an acute pilot shortage, thus causing the operational breakdown that left thousands of passengers stuck in different parts of the country.

Regulatory Accountability Tightens

Besides the operational failures, the show-cause notice points out a shortcoming in the regulatory accountability with respect to passenger welfare. The DGCA remarked that IndiGo did not give the affected passengers by the delays and cancellations the required information and services.

The DGCA is now clearly placing the responsibility on the CEO and the Accountable Manager for the airline’s widespread operational failures, suggesting that this breakdown is an obvious violation of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and corresponding Civil Aviation Requirements.

This action is a clear and strong statement from the aviation authority that they will hold the top management accountable and ensure that such large-scale disruptions do not happen again in the future.

Also Read: ‘Helping Hand’ for Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches and Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos