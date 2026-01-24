LIVE TV
Home > India > IndiGo Takes Big Step After Massive Flight Chaos, Vacates 700+ Flight Slots Following DGCA Clampdown – What We Know

IndiGo has surrendered over 700 domestic airport slots after the DGCA ordered a 10% cut in its winter schedule due to flight disruptions, with the government now offering these slots to other airlines to ensure capacity is not wasted.

IndiGo vacates more than 700 domestic airport slots (Image: ANI, file photo)
IndiGo vacates more than 700 domestic airport slots (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 24, 2026 17:57:39 IST

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has surrendered more than 700 flight slots at domestic airports after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a 10 per cent cut in its winter flight schedule in early December. The decision followed widespread operational disruptions that led to repeated cancellations and delays, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Airport slots are fixed time windows allotted to airlines for aircraft take-offs and landings, especially at busy airports. These slots play a crucial role in ensuring smooth flight operations and maintaining reliable schedules.

The surrendered slots cover the period from January to March 2026 and are a direct result of the DGCA’s intervention to stabilise IndiGo’s operations. The airline, which usually operates over 2,200 flights daily, was asked to reduce services after severe disruptions were reported during December 2025, when passengers faced large-scale delays and last-minute cancellations.

Indigo lost 700 vacated slots 

Sources familiar with the matter said IndiGo submitted a detailed list of over 700 vacated slots to the Civil Aviation Ministry. Following this, the ministry has invited other domestic airlines to apply for these slots so that available airport capacity does not go unused.

The ministry has made it clear that the vacated slots should be utilised effectively. Preference will be given to airlines that can genuinely add capacity, such as through additional aircraft, trained pilots, cabin crew, ground support equipment and maintenance engineers, rather than simply reshuffling their existing schedules.

Airlines seeking these slots will also need to demonstrate full operational preparedness. If an airline fails to meet the required conditions, the allotted slots may be cancelled and reassigned. The ministry has also stated that airlines should not discontinue existing routes or sector connectivity just to take advantage of the newly available slots.

DGCA took action prevent further instability

The DGCA’s action came amid growing concerns over passenger inconvenience during the winter travel season. The regulator stepped in to prevent further instability and to ensure better adherence to published flight schedules.

Industry observers noted that many of the vacated slots are located at major airport hubs, making them valuable for other airlines looking to expand or strengthen their domestic presence.

This development marks a notable shift in India’s domestic aviation landscape, where IndiGo holds a dominant market share. The airline has said it will comply with the DGCA’s directive as part of efforts to improve operational reliability and enhance passenger experience going forward.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 5:57 PM IST
