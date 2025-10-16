Indore Tragedy: 25 Transgender Community Members Hospitalized After Allegedly Consuming Phenyl, What We Know

Indore witnessed a tragic incident on Wednesday as twenty-five members of the transgender community were admitted to a government hospital after allegedly consuming phenyl together. According to reports quoting official sources, DCP Zone-4 Anand Kaladgi, senior police officers quickly arrived at the scene following reports of a commotion at a local residence.

“We received information about a situation of ruckus at a house,” Kaladgi told reporters, as reported by ANI.

The DCP added, “They learned that some of the individuals had consumed an unknown substance, causing several people to fall ill.” Ambulances were immediately dispatched to provide medical assistance.

Patients Stable, Condition Not Critical, Says Indore Doctor

Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, superintendent-in-charge of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, told reporters, all patients are currently stable.

“Around 25 people from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They have claimed to have consumed phenyl together,” Ningwal told agencies.

However, he cautioned that the substance consumed could not be independently confirmed at this stage.

“They have claimed to have consumed phenyl together, but this cannot be immediately confirmed,” he said.

Indore Admin Says Investigation Underway

The motive behind the mass consumption remains unclear. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya stated that the exact reason and the nature of the substance would only be determined after a thorough investigation.

“Only after investigation will it become clear as to what substance the transgender community people had consumed, and why,” Dandotiya said.

DCP Kaladgi confirmed that the individuals are receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition. He added that statements from the patients would be recorded once their health improves.

Meanwhile, a police officer cited in the report suggested that the incident might have stemmed from a dispute between two local groups within the transgender community.

