Home > India > INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 22:44:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): In a strong display of friendship and maritime partnership, Indian Naval Ship, INS Kadmatt, an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, is participating in the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea, a release said.

According to the release, INS Kadmatt was accorded the privilege of conducting and leading the mobile Fleet Review on September 4.

The column comprised INS Kadmatt as the lead ship with FNS Auguste Benebig, HMPNGS Gilbert Toropo, HMPNGS Ted Diro, HMPNGS Rochus Lokinap, VOEA Nqahau Koula and HMAS Childers.

Being a multinational and multiplatform event to be conducted within the confines of Port Morseby harbour, as the Officer Conducting the Serial (OCS), Kadmatt navigated various challenges associated with the event with precision.

Having been entrusted with the responsibility on 01 Sep 25, in order to ensure safe conduct as well as precise manoeuvres of the warships, a detailed briefing was conducted for all the ships and clear orders were issued.

As a result of thorough preparation in harbour, the seven warships representing five countries sailed with precision at a distance of 600 yards from each other in one single column, arriving at their respective saluting positions at a pre-decided time. Subsequently, all the Ships proceeded safely to secure alongside, marking the successful culmination of the event.

The conduct highlights the ability of the Indian Navy to operate in a multinational environment, reaffirming its standing as a highly trained and professional force. It also brings out the increasing interoperability that the like-minded Navies of the Indo-Pacific enjoy and the Indian Navy’s rising reputation as the Preferred Security Partner.

Earlier, the Indian Navy’s indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt arrived at Port Moresby on Saturday to participate in Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day celebrations, reaffirming the growing friendship and maritime partnership between India and Papua New Guinea, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The goodwill visit symbolises India’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with Pacific Island nations under the Act East Policy and promoting peace, stability, and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

The key highlights of the visit include the participation of INS Kadmatt in PNG’s official Independence Day Parade and cultural events, thereby honouring the shared democratic values and heritage of both nations.

The ship’s crew will engage with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGFD) to explore avenues for cooperation in maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The ship will host the PNG Chief of Defence Forces on board to showcase the Indian Navy’s journey of ‘Aatma Nirbharta’ in defence, the statement added.

The visit also follows the momentum created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023, where both nations committed to deepening bilateral relations, expanding development partnerships and enhancing defence cooperation.

The Indian Navy remains steadfast in fulfilling its diplomatic role of building ‘Bridges of Friendship’, connecting nations through goodwill port calls, capacity-building initiatives and collaborative maritime efforts. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ins-kadmattministry-of-defencePapua New Guinea

