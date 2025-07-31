Home > India > Insurgent cadres nabbed in Manipur, Security forces safeguard movement of essential supplies

Manipur Police arrested multiple insurgent cadres involved in extortion during statewide operations. Seizures included weapons, mobile phones, and illegal liquor. Meanwhile, 130 vehicles carrying essential goods moved safely under tight security across NH-37, with 111 checkpoints ensuring uninterrupted supply lines.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 31, 2025 11:24:35 IST

In a combined crackdown on insurgent activity and criminal operations, Manipur Police and security forces arrested several active members of proscribed insurgent groups during a series of targeted operations across the state on Wednesday. The operations aimed at restrain extortion and ensuring law and order amid ongoing unrest in the region.

One of the notable arrests was that of Ningombam Sanatomba Meitei, also known as Nanao alias Gomeiba, aged 42, who is an active cadre of the banned group PREPAK (Pro). He was detain near his residence in Taothong Khunou, Imphal West district. Security personnel recovered a mobile handset, two SIM cards, and an Aadhaar card from his possession. According to police reports, he had been extorting money from civilians in the area, taking advantage of public vulnerability during times of instability.

In a separate operation, security forces conducting routine frisking and checking at the Ngaikhong Khunou checkpoint under Bishnupur Police Station intercepted two individuals linked to the RPF/PLA group. The arrested were identified as Konjengbam Jiten Singh (38) and his associate Khongbantabam Priyobarta Meitei alias Tomba alias Abung (37), both residents of Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai, Imphal West. Authorities divulged that the duo had been actively extorting funds from contractors, business owners, and the public in the Imphal and Bishnupur regions. A silver Maruti 800 car (ML-04B-0783) and two mobile phones were seized from them.

In a related but distinct action, Leimapokpam Onil Singh (39) from Thongjao Charik under Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district was arrested with a large cache of illegal liquor. The police confiscated 101 litres of DIC liquor, which was subsequently handed over to the Sugnu Excise Department for legal processing.

Parallel to these operations, security forces made noteworthy efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply chains across the state. Under tight security cover, 130 vehicles carrying essential commodities were safely escorted along National Highway-37. A total of 111 checkpoints were established across sensitive hill and valley districts to monitor vehicle movement and prevent unlawful activities. Despite the heightened vigilance, no custody were reported during the inspection drives.

