Home > India > Internet Shutdown In Ladakh After Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest

Internet services were suspended in Leh on Friday after police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amid violent protests in Ladakh. The clashes left four people dead and more than 90 injured, forcing authorities to impose curfew. Wangchuk had ended his 15-day hunger strike on September 24, after demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 26, 2025 22:11:09 IST

Authorities suspended internet services in Leh on Friday after police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amid growing unrest in Ladakh. Violent clashes broke out across the region, leaving four people dead and more than 90 injured. Police imposed curfew in several parts of the union territory to control the situation. Protesters torched vehicles, including police vans, while security forces opened fire in self-defence.

The tension followed demonstrations demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike and Demands

Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10 to demand statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. After 15 days of fasting, he ended the strike on September 24, citing the rise in violence and casualties during the protests.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated, “A hunger strike was started by Sonam Wangchuk on September 10 stating the demand of (bringing the UT under) Sixth Schedule (of Constitution) and statehood for Ladakh.” Wangchuk earlier said the protests reflected the frustration of local people with the federal government.

Government Action Against Wangchuk

The Ministry of Home Affairs criticised Wangchuk for delivering provocative speeches during the protests. Authorities also cancelled the FCRA certificate of his NGO, further intensifying the controversy. Officials accused him of inciting violence by encouraging people to take part in aggressive demonstrations.

Wangchuk, however, continued to stress that the protests represented the anger of Ladakh’s tribal communities who want political representation, job quotas, and protection of their rights through local elected bodies. His arrest has sparked widespread condemnation from protesters.

Protesters Demand Statehood and Quotas

Protesters across Ladakh have pressed their demands for full statehood and reservation in government jobs for local residents. They argued that only statehood and the Sixth Schedule can safeguard the fragile environment, tribal rights, and employment opportunities in the region.

Demonstrators said elected local bodies would help protect Ladakh’s land and cultural identity. The violence that erupted on Wednesday turned intense after Wangchuk’s hunger strike site became a rallying point. Protesters clashed with police forces, leading to multiple injuries and casualties.

Ladakh Apex Body Resumes Talks With Centre

The Ladakh Apex Body announced that it has resumed talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs to address the crisis. The first round of discussions took place in Leh on September 25.

Leaders confirmed that a second meeting is scheduled in New Delhi on September 29 or 30, where seven representatives, including the Ladakh MP, will participate. Following this, a meeting of the High-Powered Committee will be held to continue the talks. The government hopes the negotiations will ease tensions and restore peace in Ladakh.

QUICK LINKS