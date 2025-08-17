Is Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Getting Too Expensive? Luggage Fee Sparks Fresh Online Debate

A Bengaluru commuter’s social media rant has caused controversy again over Namma Metro’s policies after he was asked to pay an extra ₹30 for taking a suitcase along on his journey. The commuter, who was Avinash Chanchal, vented his anger on X, saying, “I am absolutely stunned that I had to pay ₹30 in the Bangalore metro for this bag.”. The Bangalore metro is already the most costly in the nation, and this is just adding to the weight. This is just one more instance of how the @OfficialBMRCL is keeping people away from the metro.”

I am absolutely stunned that I had to pay 30rs in the Bangalore metro for this bag. The Bangalore metro is already the most expensive in the country, and this just adds to the burden.

This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing metro. pic.twitter.com/syJX8elbhh — Avinash Chanchal (@avinashchanchl) August 16, 2025

The post immediately gained attention online, brought mixed reactions. Some passengers are of opinion that billing for oversized luggage imposes an unfair charge, particularly when fares are already high. However, Netizens defended the policy, noting that oversized bags take up additional space and can be a nuisance to other passengers. “If the bag is larger than will fit in the scanner, you pay. Simple,” another commuter wrote.

Bengaluru Namma Metro is expensive to travel or not?

While opinions remain divided, the episode has thrown fresh light on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, which recently became the most expensive metro system in India following a sharp fare hike. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) introduced a nearly 50% increase in fares the first since 2017 citing the need to fund network expansion and improve operations. Consequently, the maximum fares rose to ₹90 from ₹60 for rides greater than 25 km, and rides of 10–12 km are now priced at ₹60. Peak and off-peak hours have also been introduced on expert advice, making it India’s most expensive public transport system.

For most commuters, the fare increase along with other fees like the luggage fee has turned daily commuting into an increasingly heavy burden. As one user commented on Chanchal’s post, “Public transport should make life easier, not harder. First, the fare hike, and now this. Where does it stop?”

ALSO READ: Namma Metro Yellow Line in Bengaluru Inaugurated, How Is It Beneficial?