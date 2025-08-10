Namma Metro Yellow Line in Bengaluru Inaugurated, How Is It Beneficial?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru’s Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road in South Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the east. The 19.15-km corridor, built at a cost of Rs 7,160 crore, features 16 elevated stations. Authorities expect the line to serve up to eight lakh commuters daily. The Yellow Line links key areas such as Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronic City, and Bommasandra Industrial Area, home to companies like Infosys, Biocon, and TCS. Officials said the corridor will ease congestion at busy junctions and cut peak travel time, especially at Silk Board, benefiting both workers and residents.

Metro Timings and Operations

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start commercial operations on Monday, August 11. Initially, three driverless trains will run every 25 minutes between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm. BMRCL plans to increase frequency to 20 minutes later in the month as more trains join service. The Yellow Line will link residential areas with tech hubs and industrial zones, improving commuter convenience.

The travel time to Electronic City during peak hours will drop from 1.5–2 hours by road to about 45 minutes. This reduction is expected to attract a significant number of daily riders from the city’s southern belt.

Metro Fare Structure and Station List

The Yellow Line fares will match existing Namma Metro rates, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 90. A trip from RV Road to Jayadeva will cost Rs 10, while travel from Whitefield (Purple Line) to Bommasandra (Yellow Line) will cost Rs 90. The stations are RV Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Oxford College, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Hosa Road, Electronic City-I, Konappana Agrahara, Huskur Road, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra. The Jayadeva Hospital station will serve as a future interchange with the Pink Line and may be the tallest station on the Namma Metro network.

Future Expansion of Namma Metro

During the inauguration, PM Modi also flagged off the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. He laid the foundation stone for Namma Metro’s Phase 3 expansion, which will cover 44.65 km at a cost of Rs 15,610 crore. Authorities expect the new phase to benefit 25 lakh residents in southern Bengaluru. The public function took place at the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru, in Electronics City. The Yellow Line is part of the city’s broader plan to integrate residential, commercial, and industrial hubs, offering a modern transport solution to reduce traffic, improve connectivity, and enhance urban mobility for commuters.

