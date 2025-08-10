LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Army Continues HADR Operations In Dharali, Harsil Over Massive Flooding

Indian Army Continues HADR Operations In Dharali, Harsil Over Massive Flooding

The Indian Army is carrying out extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in Dharali and Harsil, Uttarakhand, after severe landslides and flooding. Engineering, medical, search, and communication teams are working to restore connectivity, rescue stranded civilians, and support locals. Key efforts include constructing a 90-foot Bailey Bridge, a 330-foot cableway, and clearing damaged roads.

Rescue Operation In Dharali
Rescue Operation In Dharali

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 10, 2025 13:32:39 IST

The Indian Army continues extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Dharali and Harsil, Uttarakhand, following the massive landslides and flooding earlier this week.
Engineering, search, medical, and communication teams are working around the clock to restore connectivity, rescue stranded civilians, and support local communities.

A major focus remains on restoring vital links. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Army engineers are constructing a 90-foot Bailey Bridge at Limchigarh, while clearance work is underway on heavily damaged stretches of road between Gangotri and Uttarkashi. A 330-foot cableway is also being built to connect submerged road sections.
On 09 August, a total of 33 helicopter sorties, including Army and civil aviation, evacuated 195 civilians from affected areas. Nearly 200 tourists were assisted in crossing mudslide zones and reaching the Harsil helipad for onward evacuation. Food and accommodation have been provided to over 110 stranded tourists.

Search operations for missing soldiers and civilians are being conducted with the support of five highly trained Search and Rescue (SAR) dogs, drones, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), and LiDAR equipment. Debris clearance, resuscitation of footbridges, and temporary track construction are also underway to improve ground access.
Medical teams have treated 35 patients, including tourists and local residents. Additional medicines and supplies have been flown in from Dehradun.

Communication has been fully restored between Harsil and Nelong, with damaged optical fibre replaced and satellite internet extended to Dharali village.
Air maintenance flights have delivered over 1.4 tonnes of fresh and dry rations, with additional supplies planned for 10 August. Fuel storage for ongoing aerial operations has also been established in the region.
The Indian Army remains steadfast in its mission to save lives, restore critical infrastructure, and provide relief to those affected, continuing its motto of Service Before Self in the face of challenging conditions.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited, Inputs from ANI.)

Indian Army Continues HADR Operations In Dharali, Harsil Over Massive Flooding

