Is Hafiz Saeed Behind The Red Fort Blast? New Video Shows LeT Threatening India Of Attacks

Is Hafiz Saeed Behind The Red Fort Blast? New Video Shows LeT Threatening India Of Attacks

A powerful blast near Red Fort metro station in Delhi killed at least 10 and injured 24. Vehicles were gutted, and authorities rushed fire tenders to contain the blaze. The National Investigation Agency is probing possible terror links amid recent LeT threats from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 10, 2025 22:22:52 IST

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening claimed the lives of at least ten people and left nearly two dozen others injured, sending shockwaves through one of Delhi’s busiest heritage zones. Officials confirmed that several vehicles were gutted in the blast, which occurred as a video from a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander resurfaced, threatening attacks on India from operatives based in Bangladesh.

Red Fort Blast Sends Delhi Into Panic

The explosion occurred around 6:45 pm near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort metro station, a crowded area with heavy commuter footfall. Visuals shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed plumes of fire, charred vehicles, and bodies lying on the road.

Authorities immediately rushed ten fire tenders to the scene, and the Delhi Fire Services confirmed the blaze was contained by 7:29 pm.

“Six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire,” said a fire department official.

Witnesses described the blast as extremely intense.

“The explosion occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station Gate Number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared,” said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the probe to determine the cause and motive of the blast.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Threat Video Surfaces

The timing of the Red Fort explosion has drawn attention to a report by The Times of India, which revealed that Pakistan-based terror outfits were allegedly planning attacks on India using Bangladesh as a base.

In a video recorded during a rally on October 30 in Khairpur Tamewali, Pakistan, senior LeT commander Saifullah Saif stated that “Hafiz Saeed was not sitting idle; he was preparing to attack India through Bangladesh.” He further claimed that LeT operatives were already active in “East Pakistan (Bangladesh)” and ready to “answer India for Operation Sindoor.”

The blast near Red Fort comes amid heightened vigilance in the capital, with authorities keeping a close watch on sensitive locations.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) Terror Network Uncovered

Earlier on Monday, authorities arrested eight individuals, including three doctors, and seized nearly 2,900 kg of explosives during a nationwide operation. Officials described the network as a “white-collar” terror module with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The network reportedly operated across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests were part of a 15-day joint operation involving police forces from J&K, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with central intelligence agencies. Among those detained were Dr. Muzammil Ganaie from Kashmir, apprehended in Faridabad, and Dr. Shaheen from Lucknow, who was flown to Srinagar for questioning. Officials said an AK-47 rifle was recovered from Dr. Shaheen’s car.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the recovered explosives included ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur. Around 360 kg of highly flammable ammonium nitrate, along with arms and ammunition, were found at Ganaie’s rented flat in Faridabad.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS