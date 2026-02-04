LIVE TV
Is India-US Partnership Entering New Phase? EAM Jaishankar Meets US State Secretary Marco Rubio In Washington Ahead Of Critical Minerals Ministerial

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington ahead of the Critical Minerals Ministerial, as India and the US moved forward on a new trade deal cutting tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

Jaishankar–Rubio Meeting in Washington (Image: X/ANI)
Jaishankar–Rubio Meeting in Washington (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 4, 2026 05:14:31 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington DC, ahead of the Critical Minerals Ministerial scheduled for February 4. The meeting took place during Jaishankar’s ongoing three-day visit to the United States.

The engagement comes a day after India and the US announced a major bilateral trade deal, under which Washington agreed to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, down from 25 per cent. The tariff cut is effective immediately and follows a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4

The United States is set to host the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on Wednesday (local time) in Washington DC. According to a prior notice issued by the Office of the Spokesperson of the US State Department, the event will bring together delegations from more than 50 countries. The goal is to strengthen cooperation and advance global efforts to secure and diversify critical mineral supply chains.

Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State announced that Secretary Marco Rubio will convene partners from across the world to boost collaboration on critical minerals. Rubio will chair the meeting, which is being described as a historic step toward ensuring access to minerals that are vital for technological innovation, economic growth, and national security.

The ministerial will begin with opening remarks by US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior US officials.

Jaishankar Talks With US Treasury Secretary

During his visit, Jaishankar also met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The two leaders discussed ways to advance the India-US economic partnership and deepen strategic cooperation.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the External Affairs Minister said, “Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India – US economic partnership and strategic cooperation.”

Following the announcement of the India-US trade deal, Jaishankar welcomed the development and highlighted its broader impact. He said the agreement would boost job creation, spur economic growth, promote innovation, and strengthen India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Focus on Economic and Strategic Ties

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Welcome the announcements on bilateral trade following the conversation between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties. The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast and we are confident of realising them. A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership.”

Jaishankar’s meetings in Washington underline the growing economic and strategic alignment between India and the United States, particularly at a time when both countries are seeking to strengthen supply chains and deepen global partnerships.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Leaps Past China, Bangladesh, Pakistan: US Slashes Tariffs To 18% After Historic Trade Deal – Is New Delhi Now Asia’s Top Export Winner?

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 4:35 AM IST
