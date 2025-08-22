LIVE TV
Is TikTok Website Back In India After Five Years? Check Latest Update Here

Is TikTok Website Back In India After Five Years? Check Latest Update Here

The ban came shortly after violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, which triggered one of the worst downturns in India-China relations in decades.

TikTok web goes live for some users in India (Pexels)
TikTok web goes live for some users in India (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 22:25:32 IST

TikTok sparked speculation about a possible return this week as some users claimed that they could access its website. However, according to reports, the app is still unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The sudden development has created excitement among people who have long hoped for the app’s comeback. But the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) clarified that the website continues to remain blocked across all internet service providers (ISPs) in India. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has not made any official statement regarding a relaunch.

Some users shared that TikTok’s main website loaded on their devices, while others complained that it was still inaccessible. Even where the homepage appeared, many subpages did not function properly, signaling that the platform has not resumed services in India.

TikTok was among 59 Chinese mobile applications banned by the Indian government in June 2020. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had said at the time that these apps were involved in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The ban came shortly after violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, which triggered one of the worst downturns in India-China relations in decades.

Before the ban, TikTok had become one of the most downloaded apps in India, with an estimated user base of more than 200 million people.

Its sudden removal created a major gap in the country’s short-video market, later filled by Indian alternatives and other global platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Tags: chinaTikTokTikTok india

