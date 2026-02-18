LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant
LIVE TV
Home > India > Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

Vijay Mallya told the Bombay High Court he cannot return to India due to travel restrictions imposed by UK courts.

Vijay Mallya (IMAGE: X)
Vijay Mallya (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 18, 2026 17:39:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

Vijay Mallya told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that he can’t say when he’ll return to India, thanks to legal restrictions he faces in the UK.

Through his lawyer, he explained that courts in England and Wales have barred him from leaving the country, travelling abroad, or even holding a valid travel document. Because of these orders, he said there’s just no way he can give a date for coming back to India.

Vijay Mallya Says UK Legal Bar Stops Him From Coming Back to India

Representing Mallya, senior advocate Amit Desai asked the court to go ahead and hear the two petitions separately, even if Mallya himself can’t show up in person.

You Might Be Interested In

Desai pointed to Supreme Court rulings where constitutional courts have decided writ petitions without the petitioner being physically present.

This all comes days after the High Court made it clear: it won’t consider Mallya’s plea against the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act unless he comes back to India and submits to its authority. The court told him to spell out whether he plans to return if he wants any relief.

Can Vijay Mallya Return? Court Questions His Stand on UK Restrictions

Mallya’s lawyer argued again that the UK court orders stop him from leaving, so he simply can’t commit to any timeline for coming back to India.

But the judges pushed back. They wanted to know if Mallya had ever challenged those UK court restrictions or asked for permission to travel.

They told Desai to file a detailed affidavit explaining exactly what the British courts have ordered, whether Mallya has tried to fight those orders, and where he really stands on returning. The court gave him three weeks to file this affidavit and pushed the case to March 11.

Bombay High Court Sets New Deadline

The Bombay High Court has stressed more than once that someone declared a fugitive can’t ask for relief from the courts while staying outside the reach of Indian law.

The judges said Mallya can’t dodge court proceedings and at the same time challenge them from a distance.

That’s why the court insists Mallya must come back to India, or at least give a clear promise to do so, before it’ll hear his challenge to the 2018 law.

Right now, Mallya’s petition asks the Bombay High Court to rule on the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the process that labelled him a fugitive.

Back in January 2019, a special Mumbai court officially declared him a “fugitive economic offender.” That let authorities seize his properties under the new law.

In Mallya’s case, authorities have already attached assets worth thousands of crores as they try to recover unpaid bank loans. 

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocker: 72-Year-Old Retired ISRO Employee Strangles Wife, 65, With A Towel In Apartment, Confesses To Neighbour: ‘Was Anxious About Her…’

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 5:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest india newslatest viral newsvijay mallya

RELATED News

12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

Chhattisgarh High Court Modifies 2005 Rape Conviction Order: Ejaculation Without Penetration Is Attempt To Rape, Not Rape

Galgotias University At AI Impact Summit Faces Back-To-Back Dispute: ‘In-House’ Soccer Drone Claim Sparks Fresh Row After Robot Dog Controversy

Who Is Bobby Kabootar? Bishnoi Gang Criminal Involved In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Arrested In Delhi After Absconding For Almost A Decade

Delhi Road Rage Horror: New Video Surfaces Showing Minor’s Sister Defending Her Brother After 23-Year-Died In Dwarka Accident

LATEST NEWS

Ventura AirConnect Launches Flights Between Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Other Cities

Will Home Loan Relief Continue In 2026 After 125 BPS Repo Rate Cuts In 2025?

Emmanuel Macron Announces France’s Plan to Ease Student Visas And Offer More English Courses

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Doha Open Online, TV Channel in USA, India, UK, Brazil, Australia & More

PAK vs NAM: Was Babar Azam ‘Protected’? Fans Slam Pakistan Team Management’s Strategy in T20 World Cup 2026 Clash vs Namibia

Rajasthan Horror: Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt High-Tension Line, Shocking Video Goes Viral

ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Climbs, Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Reign — India’s T20I Supremacy Grows

DNB PDCET 2026 Applications Open: Registration Link Active At natboard.edu.in

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Doha Open Online, TV Channel in USA, India, UK, Brazil, Australia & More

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’
Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’
Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’
Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

QUICK LINKS