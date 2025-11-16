‘Islam Faaltu Ki Cheez Nahi…’Burqa-Clad Muslim Woman Gets Confronted By Women From Same Community In Delhi Metro Over Marrying A Hindu Man

A controversial video that has gone viral has brought much debate on the internet after a young interfaith couple, a Hindu boy and Muslim girl were confronted by a group of women who alleged that they were together.

Hindu–Muslim Couple Confronted in Public

As per the reports, the girl claimed that she loved her partner and that personal decisions were hers. The confrontation intensified when the group started questioning her relationship and insisted that she call her parents even to the extent of removing her burqa.

In the video, a Muslim woman confronting the burqa-clad woman can be heard saying, “You are not allowed to do this while wearing a burqa,” adding, “Islam faaltu ki cheez nahi hai.”

The burqa-clad woman tells them it is her life and will live how she wants to. The interfaith couple remained calm throughout the confrontation as people around them in the Delhi metro witnessed the argument silently.

Hindu boy : I love her. Muslim girl : I love him, My life my rules. Random Muslim g००ns : Hindus are bad people, how can you love them? Call your parents, take off your burqa. They show hatred toward Hindus but still blame the government, while they themselves harass a couple. pic.twitter.com/1OnRckY9vN — Samyukta Jain (@Drpooookie) November 16, 2025

How did the Internet react?

The case has attracted a swift backlash on social media, with most users lamenting about moral policing and harassment of consenting adults.

This is because the viewers noted that the couple looked relaxed and civilized, whereas the group confronting them was determined to impose their own ideas on the young woman. Some of the users condemned the actions of the men and described it as intrusive and unacceptable.

The video has revived the debate on personal liberty, interfaith relations, and the increasing cases of moral policing by the people. It was noted by many that these types of confrontations do not only scare people but also cause an unwarranted communal tension. Governments have been called upon to step in on such like cases to protect the lives and rights of adults who are free to choose their mates irrespective of the religion or origin.

We will never find any video of a Hindu girl lecturing another Hindu girl for being with a non-Hindu guy. — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) November 16, 2025

Imagine if this same girl was a Hindu and that boy was a Muslim, they would have shouted “Love Jihad” — புலிப்பாண்டி (@PuliPandi198948) November 16, 2025

This happens the other way round too, you don’t say anything when Hindu goons best up Muslim boys even though its a choice. Basically everyone else should stay out of it, it’s down to the couple, if they’re happy together then leave them alone. — Saba 🍉 (@SabaAlfaris) November 16, 2025







She is doing right thing here

The girl can marry or do whatever she wants it’s her business but if anyone tries to degrade islam we will fight for it

She can do this without burkha and no muslim will question

It’s her right and her choice However doing it in burkha is an insult — crypticAhte (@CrypticAhte) November 16, 2025







