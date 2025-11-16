LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Islam Faaltu Ki Cheez Nahi…’Burqa-Clad Muslim Woman Gets Confronted By Women From Same Community In Delhi Metro Over Marrying A Hindu Man

A viral video shows an interfaith couple, a Hindu boy and Muslim girl, being confronted by a group of men who questioned their relationship and pressured the girl to call her parents and remove her burqa. The incident sparked outrage online, reigniting debates on moral policing and personal freedom.

A video from Delhi Metro has sparked a debate online (PHOTO: X)
A video from Delhi Metro has sparked a debate online (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 16, 2025 18:44:52 IST

A controversial video that has gone viral has brought much debate on the internet after a young interfaith couple, a Hindu boy and Muslim girl were confronted by a group of women who alleged that they were together. 

Hindu–Muslim Couple Confronted in Public

As per the reports, the girl claimed that she loved her partner and that personal decisions were hers. The confrontation intensified when the group started questioning her relationship and insisted that she call her parents even to the extent of removing her burqa.

In the video, a Muslim woman confronting the burqa-clad woman can be heard saying, “You are not allowed to do this while wearing a burqa,” adding, “Islam faaltu ki cheez nahi hai.”

The burqa-clad woman tells them it is her life and will live how she wants to. The interfaith couple remained calm throughout the confrontation as people around them in the Delhi metro witnessed the argument silently. 

How did the Internet react?

The case has attracted a swift backlash on social media, with most users lamenting about moral policing and harassment of consenting adults.

This is because the viewers noted that the couple looked relaxed and civilized, whereas the group confronting them was determined to impose their own ideas on the young woman. Some of the users condemned the actions of the men and described it as intrusive and unacceptable.

The video has revived the debate on personal liberty, interfaith relations, and the increasing cases of moral policing by the people. It was noted by many that these types of confrontations do not only scare people but also cause an unwarranted communal tension. Governments have been called upon to step in on such like cases to protect the lives and rights of adults who are free to choose their mates irrespective of the religion or origin.





First published on: Nov 16, 2025 6:44 PM IST
