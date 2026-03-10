Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Air India: Air India passengers may soon have to pay more for tickets after the airline announced an increase in its fuel surcharge. The move comes amid a surge in aviation fuel prices triggered by escalating tensions and war in West Asia involving the United States and Iran.

Rising global crude oil prices have pushed up the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), forcing airlines worldwide to reassess fares and operational expenses. The Tata Group-owned carrier said it will introduce the revised surcharge across domestic and international flights in phases.

Fuel Surcharge Introduced On Domestic Flights

Air India has decided to levy an additional fuel surcharge of ₹399 on domestic tickets, which will come into effect from March 12. The airline said the step is necessary to partly offset the sharp increase in fuel costs that airlines have been facing in recent weeks.

Aviation fuel constitutes one of the biggest operational expenses for airlines. With crude oil prices rising due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, carriers are being forced to pass on a portion of the increased cost to passengers.

The surcharge will be reflected in the final ticket price and may lead to a noticeable rise in domestic airfare, especially on busy routes.

West Asia Conflict Driving Up Global Fuel Prices

The latest hike is closely linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran has disrupted energy supply chains and pushed oil prices higher in global markets.

Jet fuel prices, which were earlier hovering around $85–$90 per barrel, have surged significantly following the crisis, putting additional financial pressure on airlines.

Industry analysts say such spikes in fuel costs often lead airlines to revise ticket pricing, introduce temporary surcharges, or adjust capacity to manage expenses.

Global Aviation Industry Feeling The Pressure

The impact of the crisis is not limited to India. Airlines around the world are reviewing fares, adjusting flight schedules, and warning of potential price increases as fuel becomes more expensive and airspace disruptions complicate operations.

Several international carriers have already indicated that higher jet fuel costs could translate into increased ticket prices if the conflict continues. Some airlines are also exploring alternative routes to avoid conflict zones, which further raises operational costs.

For passengers, this means air travel could become costlier in the coming weeks if global oil prices remain volatile.

