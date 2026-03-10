LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan latest crime news Gas cylinder price Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Air India: Air India passengers may soon have to pay more for tickets after the airline announced an increase in its fuel surcharge. The move comes amid a surge in aviation fuel prices triggered by escalating tensions and war in West Asia involving the United States and Iran.

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War (Photo: X/@airindia)
Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War (Photo: X/@airindia)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 10, 2026 22:25:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Air India: Air India passengers may soon have to pay more for tickets after the airline announced an increase in its fuel surcharge. The move comes amid a surge in aviation fuel prices triggered by escalating tensions and war in West Asia involving the United States and Iran.

Rising global crude oil prices have pushed up the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), forcing airlines worldwide to reassess fares and operational expenses. The Tata Group-owned carrier said it will introduce the revised surcharge across domestic and international flights in phases.

Fuel Surcharge Introduced On Domestic Flights

Air India has decided to levy an additional fuel surcharge of ₹399 on domestic tickets, which will come into effect from March 12. The airline said the step is necessary to partly offset the sharp increase in fuel costs that airlines have been facing in recent weeks.

You Might Be Interested In

Aviation fuel constitutes one of the biggest operational expenses for airlines. With crude oil prices rising due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, carriers are being forced to pass on a portion of the increased cost to passengers.

The surcharge will be reflected in the final ticket price and may lead to a noticeable rise in domestic airfare, especially on busy routes.

West Asia Conflict Driving Up Global Fuel Prices

The latest hike is closely linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran has disrupted energy supply chains and pushed oil prices higher in global markets.

Jet fuel prices, which were earlier hovering around $85–$90 per barrel, have surged significantly following the crisis, putting additional financial pressure on airlines.

Industry analysts say such spikes in fuel costs often lead airlines to revise ticket pricing, introduce temporary surcharges, or adjust capacity to manage expenses.

Global Aviation Industry Feeling The Pressure

The impact of the crisis is not limited to India. Airlines around the world are reviewing fares, adjusting flight schedules, and warning of potential price increases as fuel becomes more expensive and airspace disruptions complicate operations.

Several international carriers have already indicated that higher jet fuel costs could translate into increased ticket prices if the conflict continues. Some airlines are also exploring alternative routes to avoid conflict zones, which further raises operational costs.

For passengers, this means air travel could become costlier in the coming weeks if global oil prices remain volatile.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rahul Bhatia? Meet IndiGo’s New Interim CEO As Pieter Elbers Exits, Check His Massive Net Worth Here

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 10:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Gas Cylinder Price Today (March 10): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You? Check Latest Prices Here As West Asia Conflict Escalates

India Tears Into Pakistan At UN Over ‘Hypocrisy’: Slams Ramadan Airstrikes In Afghanistan That Killed 185 Civilians, Mostly Women And Children

Rajasthan Raid Exposes Jaipur Food Scam: Local Firm Used 1.5 Lakh Kg Expired Amul Products, 12,000 Cartons Destroyed, Learned To Tweak Dates From YouTube

Amid LPG Crisis, Govt Boosts Production By 10% To Stop Hoarding, As Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru Restaurants Warn Of Shutdown

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

LATEST NEWS

Anurag Dhobal aka UK07 Rider’s Brother Kalam Ink Accuses YouTuber Of Garnering Views Days After His Suicide Attempt: ‘It’s His Daily Thing’

Toronto Shooting Scare: Gunfire Reported Outside US Consulate In Canada Just Two Days After Synagogue Shootings, Police Launch Investigation

PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI’s IPL 2026

‘Ek Hi Dil Hai…’: Suryakumar Yadav’s Heartwarming Reaction Goes Viral After India Fielding Coach T Dilip Dedicates T20 World Cup Champion Medal to His Father

Who Is Sorab Bedi? 31-Year-Old Splitsvilla Star Goes Viral After Getting Cozy At A Party With 52-Year-Old Malaika Arora, Video Sparks Dating Rumours

‘Most Fighters, Most Bombers’: US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns Of Massive Iran Strikes As Conflict Enters Day 11

BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

NXT 2026 will convene from 12th to 14th March 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam

Warburg Pincus, Creation Investments Continue to Be Fusion Promoters as Founder Promoter seek reclassification

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War
Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War
Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War
Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

QUICK LINKS