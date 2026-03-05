Dubai Panic? ‘Situation Tense’: Indians Arrive at Delhi IGI Airport Describe Contrasting Situations, Flight Prices Surge

Passengers arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai on Thursday shared differing accounts of the situation in the UAE. While one traveller described an atmosphere of panic, another said conditions remained normal, though both pointed out that airfares have risen sharply.

Speaking at ANI, Rahul Saxena, who landed at IGI Airport from Dubai, said there was a sense of panic in the region.

“There is a situation of panic there. The sooner the government evacuates everyone, the better,” Saxena said.

Flight Price Increase Amid Israel-Iran-US Conflict War

However, another passenger, Gautam Gupta, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai, said everything is normal in Dubai and they did not face any difficulties.

“Everything is normal in Dubai. We did not face any difficulties. The prices of the flights have increased,” Gupta said.

Many passengers had to reroute through secondary airports like Fujairah and Dammam to secure their passage back to India.

Dubai Situation Worsens

A passenger who arrived at IGI Airport from Fujairah said, “I went to Dubai for work; the situation is a bit tense. Yesterday, there was an attack on the US Consulate… We were scared… We came from Fujairah because flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were getting cancelled repeatedly… We are thankful to the airlines and the Indian government; they are helping us come back.”

The differing accounts from passengers reflect the uncertainty and varied experiences of Indians in West Asia amid the ongoing regional crisis.

Stranded in Dubai: Sonu Sood Offers Free Accommodation

Coordination between airport authorities and airline officials is bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Meanwhile, Actor Sonu Sood has offered a message of hope amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, while also announcing humanitarian assistance for travellers stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight disruptions.

“War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we ar

(Inputs from ANI)

