LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > World > Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh

Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh

Two Indian nationals, including the captain of the oil tanker MV Skylight, were found dead after the vessel was hit in a missile attack near the coast of Oman.

Missile Attack on Tanker MV Skylight (Images: X)
Missile Attack on Tanker MV Skylight (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 5, 2026 15:29:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh

Two Indian nationals, including the captain of the oil tanker MV Skylight, have been found dead after the vessel was hit during a missile attack near the coast of Oman. The incident happened amid rising tensions in West Asia linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Authorities and rescue teams confirmed that the bodies of the victims were recovered after search operations in the area.

Who Were the Indian Victims?

Reports say that the two Indians who lost their lives were Captain Ashish Kumar, a resident of Bihar, and Dalip Singh, a 24-year-old crew member from Khinwatana village in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Both were working on the tanker when the attack took place. Reports say the vessel had several crew members on board when it was struck, leading to an explosion and fire that caused heavy damage to the ship.

You Might Be Interested In

According to maritime authorities in Oman, the tanker MV Skylight, which was flying the Palau flag, was anchored near the Strait of Hormuz. It is a narrow but extremely important global shipping route through which nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes. Security agencies said the vessel was hit by a projectile believed to be a missile or an explosive drone reportedly fired from Iran.

Crew and Rescue Efforts For Ashish Kumar And Dalip Singh

The projectile reportedly struck the bow section of the ship, where Dalip Singh was on duty at the time. The impact triggered a powerful explosion and fire on board the tanker. The blast damaged parts of the vessel. Emergency rescue operations began immediately.

Reports say that there were 20 crew members on board the tanker. Among those 20, there were 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian crew members. Most of the crew were safely evacuated during the rescue effort. Three crew members were reported missing after the attack. However, after some time, the bodies of Captain Ashish Kumar and Dalip Singh were confirmed to have been recovered.

Ashish Kumar And Dalip Singh’s Background

As per reports, Dalip Singh had recently joined the merchant navy and began working on the ship on January 22, 2026. Family members said that he had taken up the job to support his family financially. He had last spoken to his family on February 28 just days before the attack.

According to the captain’s family, Ashish and Dilip were in the engine room when the attack happened. After the missile struck the tanker, a huge fire broke out in that part of the ship due to which Ashish lost his life in the fire.

The family believed he was still alive for the first three days. They kept hoping and praying for his safety. However, last night the family received the heartbreaking news that Ashish had died.

Also Read: Tanker Struck Off Kuwait Coast, ‘Large Explosion’ Reported By UK Maritime Monitor Amid Israel-Iran Conflict    

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashish Kumarhome-hero-pos-2Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

RELATED News

Who Is Jiang Xueqin? Chinese-Canadian Educator And Host Of The YouTube Channel ‘Predictive History’ Goes Viral For THIS Shocking Prediction On US-Iran War

‘Bribing Journalists?’ CNN Reporter’s On-Air ‘Israeli Govt Doesn’t Allow Us’ Comment Goes Viral Amid US‑Iran Missile Strikes, Sparks Free Press Debate | Watch

‘Trump Admin Will Bitterly Regret’: Iran Reacts To Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sinking, Hits US Tanker In A Tit-For-Tat Move

Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says ‘Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe’ | WATCH

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral: When And Where Will Iran’s Supreme Leader Be Buried? Date, Time And Burial Details — All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh

Delhi to Transform into a Cinematic Wonderland: Government Announces the Grand Debut of International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Ties Knot With Saaniya Chandhok; Wedding Video Goes Viral

‘They Hijacked Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Sharp Dig At BJP Amid CM Post Buzz, Accuses Party Of Using Tricks To Grab Power In Bihar

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Who Is Nishant Kumar? As Nitish Kumar Moves To Rajya Sabha, His Low-Profile Son Set To Finally Step Into Bihar Politics

‘It’s Still Not Too Late To…’ Orry’s Cryptic Birthday Post For Ibrahim Ali Khan Amid Fallout With Sara Ali Khan Sparks Buzz, Fans Join The Dots With Rare Unseen Video

T20 World Cup 2026: “Wanna Go Home…” — West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Appeals to Return Home Amid Travel Chaos

KnightPips Review: Why This Multi-Asset Platform Is Earning Strong Industry Attention

Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh
Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh
Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh
Two Indians Dead After Iranian missile Strikes Tanker MV Skylight Near Oman, Victims Identified As Captain Ashish Kumar And 24-Year-Old Dalip Singh

QUICK LINKS