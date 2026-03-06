Indian Embassy In UAE Shares Update on Flight Resumptions Amid Middle East Tensions: Relief Flights, Schedules, Advisory, and Helpline Numbers- Check Latest Updates

Indian Embassy In UAE urges Indians in UAE to stay calm and follow local safety guidelines as regional tensions rise
The Embassy of India in the UAE has issued an advisory for Indian nationals stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, urging them to stay watchful and composed as tensions grow in the Middle East during the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The embassy recommended that Indians in the region follow local safety guidelines and monitor official announcements due to continuing regional uncertainty.
The embassy stated that all Indian nationals in the UAE must remain alert, stay composed, and follow both UAE safety rules and official government advisories throughout the day.
For now, the message is simple: remain watchful, stay calm, and continue to follow updates about the situation.
ADVISORY (March 05, 2026)
— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) March 5, 2026
Limited Non-Scheduled Flights Offer Relief to Stranded Indian Nationals
- Regular flights suspended: Airspace and normal scheduled flight operations between India and the UAE remain temporarily suspended due to the current situation.
- Limited flights operating: Indian and UAE airlines have started non-scheduled flights to several Indian cities under special arrangements.
- Government coordination: These flights are operating in coordination with UAE authorities and require operational and safety approvals from relevant agencies.
- Relief for stranded Indians: Indian nationals stranded in the UAE can avail these limited flights by contacting their respective airlines for availability and booking details.
- Temporary measure: The arrangement is part of exceptional measures until regular flight services resume.
Embassy Services Continue Despite Regional Tensions
