Indian Embassy In UAE Shares Update on Flight Resumptions Amid Middle East Tensions: Relief Flights, Schedules, Advisory, and Helpline Numbers- Check Latest Updates

Indian Embassy In UAE urges Indians in UAE to stay calm and follow local safety guidelines as regional tensions rise

The Embassy of India in the UAE has issued an advisory for Indian nationals stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, urging them to stay watchful and composed as tensions grow in the Middle East during the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The embassy recommended that Indians in the region follow local safety guidelines and monitor official announcements due to continuing regional uncertainty.

The embassy stated that all Indian nationals in the UAE must remain alert, stay composed, and follow both UAE safety rules and official government advisories throughout the day.

For now, the message is simple: remain watchful, stay calm, and continue to follow updates about the situation.

Limited Non-Scheduled Flights Offer Relief to Stranded Indian Nationals

Regular flights suspended: Airspace and normal scheduled flight operations between India and the UAE remain temporarily suspended due to the current situation.

Airspace and normal scheduled flight operations between India and the UAE remain temporarily suspended due to the current situation. Limited flights operating: Indian and UAE airlines have started non-scheduled flights to several Indian cities under special arrangements.

Indian and UAE airlines have started non-scheduled flights to several Indian cities under special arrangements. Government coordination: These flights are operating in coordination with UAE authorities and require operational and safety approvals from relevant agencies.

These flights are operating in coordination with UAE authorities and require operational and safety approvals from relevant agencies. Relief for stranded Indians: Indian nationals stranded in the UAE can avail these limited flights by contacting their respective airlines for availability and booking details.

Indian nationals stranded in the UAE can avail these limited flights by contacting their respective airlines for availability and booking details. Temporary measure: The arrangement is part of exceptional measures until regular flight services resume.

Embassy Services Continue Despite Regional Tensions

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai continue to provide necessary passport services, consular assistance, and visa processing for international travelers despite the ongoing regional tensions. The embassy announced that all services required by Indian nationals will continue to operate at full capacity, including those handled by third-party agencies. 24×7 Helpline For Indian Nationals The advisory also shared emergency contact details for Indian nationals in the UAE who may require assistance during the current situation. Key Helpline Details: Toll-free number: 800-46342

WhatsApp: +971 543090571

Email (Dubai): pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

Email (Abu Dhabi): ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in Indian nationals can use these helplines to seek assistance or raise queries related to travel, safety, or other concerns. Government Closely Watches Middle East Crisis as Safety of Indians Abroad Takes Priority The current Middle East conflicts, which have increased in intensity, are being monitored by Indian government officials who have made the protection of Indian citizens living overseas their primary responsibility. The Government of India maintains its commitment to protect Indians living overseas, which it considers its top priority, while tracking international events through its highest decision-making authorities. The advisory stated that the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai maintain ongoing communication with UAE officials and local community leaders to protect the welfare of Indian citizens living in the UAE. India's official channels will use social media platforms to provide ongoing updates about the situation, which will help Indian citizens stay informed about the latest developments. The United States and Israel conducted synchronized airstrikes against multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile installations, and essential government facilities, which has increased the risk of an extensive conflict throughout the region.