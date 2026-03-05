Indians In UAE Told To Remain Vigilant As Tensions Rise In West Asia; Embassy Shares 24×7 Helplines, Asks Nationals To Stay Calm

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to stay alert and calm as tensions continue to rise across West Asia.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the United Arab Emirates and the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time,” the Indian Embassy said in its advisory.

Regular Flights Suspended, Limited Non-Scheduled Flights Operating

The embassy also clarified that airspace restrictions remain in place and regular commercial flight operations are still suspended because of the situation. However, it said that limited non-scheduled flights have started operating.

“The airspace and the regular flight operations are still suspended in view of the situation; however, the Indian and the UAE airlines have commenced limited non-scheduled flight operations to multiple destinations in India, in coordination with the UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals of relevant authorities. The stranded Indian nationals may avail themselves of these flights by contacting their respective airlines,” the advisory stated.

Passport And Consular Services Continue Normally

The embassy also assured that passport and consular services are continuing without disruption. Speaking about these services, the advisory said, “The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai and their outsourced passport, consular and visa services are continuing to function normally.”

The mission also shared 24×7 helpline numbers for Indian citizens who may need help or information during this time.

“For any query and concern, Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following 24×7 helplines: Toll-free number: 800-46342, WhatsApp: +971 543090571. The query can be raised through email to pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in,” the advisory read.

The embassy further stressed that the Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and is taking steps to ensure the safety of Indians living abroad. It also said officials in the UAE are in constant contact with local authorities and community leaders.

India Monitoring Situation As US-Israel Strikes Hit Iranian Cities

“The Government of India continues to attach the highest importance to the safety and well-being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure the well-being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE,” the advisory stated.

According to the embassy, updates and further advisories will continue to be issued through official websites and social media handles.

The advisory comes after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across several Iranian cities. The strikes reportedly targeted military command centres, air-defence systems, missile bases and key regime infrastructure.

According to reports, the attacks led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, while large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities.

(With inputs from ANI)

